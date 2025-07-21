Bar hop your way through the week at these top Abu Dhabi spots

We’ve got your after-work plans sorted. Whether you’re into hidden gems, creative cocktails, or just a great midweek mood, Dubai has no shortage of stellar spots to unwind. Here are the best bars in Abu Dhabi to check out from July 21 to 24:

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

Part of the luxe Trilogy by Buddha-Bar, Siddharta Lounge is a rooftop favourite for laid-back evenings with unbeatable Yas Bay views. Whether you’re catching the golden hour or sipping cocktails under the stars, the vibe is effortlessly cool. Expect a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian bites served tapas-style, alongside a sleek cocktail menu that keeps the energy going from sunset to late night. A perfect pick for group hangs or a stylish date night by the water.

Location: Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 5pm to 2am

Contact: @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Ray’s Bar

Perched on the 62nd floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Ray’s Bar serves up sky-high sips with a side of serious views. It’s the highest bar in the city, making it a top pick for sunset drinks and late-night vibes. The cocktail list is sharp—don’t miss the Ray’s Mule or Lemon Drop Teatini—and the mood shifts as the week unfolds. Expect a chill lounge feel on weekdays, and DJs turning up the tempo on weekends.

Location: Ray’s Bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 6pm to late

Contact: 02 811 5666 | hilton.com

La Cava

Hidden beneath Rosewood Abu Dhabi, La Cava is an intimate, candlelit grape cellar made for moody date nights and refined sips. Lined with over 1,000 premium labels, it’s a haven for wine lovers, with knowledgeable sommeliers on hand to guide your pour. There’s also a walk-in cigar room for those who enjoy a sophisticated pairing. Quiet, cozy, and effortlessly elegant – this one’s all about the details.

Location: La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 1am

Contact: 02 813 5550 | rosewoodhotels.com

Marta Lounge

Perched above Fouquet’s at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Marta Lounge brings Parisian elegance to Saadiyat Island with one of the city’s most stylish rooftops. This speakeasy-style hideaway pairs art deco glamour – think plush seating and golden accents, with a cocktail menu just as refined. Open from noon, it’s perfect for a post-museum drink, but the vibe turns extra romantic after dark, making it a dreamy date night destination.

Location: Marta Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 12am

Contact: 02 205 4200 | fouquetsabudhabi.com

Images: Instagram and Archive