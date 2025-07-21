Bar hop your way through the week at these top Abu Dhabi spots

We’ve got your after-work plans sorted. Whether you’re into hidden gems, creative cocktails, or just a great midweek mood, Dubai has no shortage of stellar spots to unwind. Here are the best bars in Abu Dhabi to check out from July 21 to 24:

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar


Part of the luxe Trilogy by Buddha-Bar, Siddharta Lounge is a rooftop favourite for laid-back evenings with unbeatable Yas Bay views. Whether you’re catching the golden hour or sipping cocktails under the stars, the vibe is effortlessly cool. Expect a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian bites served tapas-style, alongside a sleek cocktail menu that keeps the energy going from sunset to late night. A perfect pick for group hangs or a stylish date night by the water.

Location: Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 5pm to 2am

Contact: @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Ray’s Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray’s Bar (@raysbarabudhabi)

Perched on the 62nd floor of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Ray’s Bar serves up sky-high sips with a side of serious views. It’s the highest bar in the city, making it a top pick for sunset drinks and late-night vibes. The cocktail list is sharp—don’t miss the Ray’s Mule or Lemon Drop Teatini—and the mood shifts as the week unfolds. Expect a chill lounge feel on weekdays, and DJs turning up the tempo on weekends.

Location: Ray’s Bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily from 6pm to late

Contact: 02 811 5666 | hilton.com

La Cava

LA CAVA

Image: Archive

Hidden beneath Rosewood Abu Dhabi, La Cava is an intimate, candlelit grape cellar made for moody date nights and refined sips. Lined with over 1,000 premium labels, it’s a haven for wine lovers, with knowledgeable sommeliers on hand to guide your pour. There’s also a walk-in cigar room for those who enjoy a sophisticated pairing. Quiet, cozy, and effortlessly elegant – this one’s all about the details.

Location: La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 1am

Contact: 02 813 5550 | rosewoodhotels.com

Marta Lounge

Image: Archive

Perched above Fouquet’s at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Marta Lounge brings Parisian elegance to Saadiyat Island with one of the city’s most stylish rooftops. This speakeasy-style hideaway pairs art deco glamour – think plush seating and golden accents, with a cocktail menu just as refined. Open from noon, it’s perfect for a post-museum drink, but the vibe turns extra romantic after dark, making it a dreamy date night destination.

Location: Marta Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 12am

Contact: 02 205 4200 | fouquetsabudhabi.com

Images: Instagram and Archive