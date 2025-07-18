Looking for the best bars in Dubai to sip, savour, and soak up the vibes this weekend

We’ve got your weekend plans covered. Whether you’re hidden bars, creative cocktails, or just a great vibe, Dubai has no shortage of stellar spots to spend your weekend, here are five of the best bars in Dubai to check out from July 18 to 20.

Clay Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Dubai (@clay_dubai)

Perched on Bluewaters Island with panoramic views of Ain Dubai and the JBR skyline, Clay Dubai is a sleek Nikkei spot that nails both atmosphere and mixology. Their classic Pisco Sour is a must-try, sharply balanced, frothy, and with just the right kick of citrus. The bar also serves up a creative cocktail menu inspired by Japanese-Peruvian flavours, making it a perfect sunset to late night destination.

Location: Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Daily from 12pm to 1am

Contact: 04 422 5600

Amelia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Restaurant & Lounge (@amelia.dubai)

Tucked inside the iconic Address Sky View, Amelia is where Tokyo meets Beirut in a sultry, neo-classical setting. Known for its theatrical drinks and moody ambiance, the bar delivers standout signature cocktails with an experimental edge. Don’t miss their elevated take on the Smoked Old Fashioned, served under a cloud of aromatic smoke. With dramatic interiors and slick skyline views, Amelia makes for an indulgent start or end to your Dubai weekend.

Location: Amelia, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily from 7pm to 3am

Contact: 04 328 2805

Litt Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERHAAL (@verhaalstudio)

Hidden behind the doors of Kira restaurant at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, LITT is Dubai’s newest secret worth discovering. This ultra-luxe cocktail bar and club pairs intimate elegance with vibrant nightlife energy. Expect moody lighting, plush interiors, and a DJ-led soundtrack that builds as the night unfolds. The cocktails are just as refined – crafted with flair and designed to impress. It’s a hidden after-dark gem.

Location: LITT Bar, inside Kira Restaurant, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

Times: Wednesday to Sunday, 9pm to 3am

Contact: 054 709 0002

Clap Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clap Dubai (@clapdxb)

CLAP’s bar is the beating heart of the restaurant. An immersive space that channels the energy and edge of Tokyo’s after-dark scene. Cocktails here aren’t just drinks, they’re a full-on experience, with Japanese ingredients taking centre stage in every pour. Expect bold flavours, beautifully presented serves, and an equally exciting mocktail list for those going booze-free. Paired with smooth beats from resident DJs and slick skyline views, CLAP is a top pick for a night out in DIFC.

Location: CLAP Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC

Times: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3am, Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am, Sun 1pm to 2am

Contact: 04 569 3820

Looking for more options to add to your weekend plans? These award-winning Dubai bars were named among the World’s 50 Best last year.

Images: Instagram