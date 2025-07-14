The best happy hour in Dubai: 6 must-visit spots this week
Here’s where you can enjoy the happiest hour of the day
Who doesn’t love a happy hour? Whoever named it knew exactly what they were doing – because no matter how your day’s gone, there’s something oddly satisfying about that first sip at sunset. Whether you’ve had a marathon day of meetings or just need a midweek reset, sometimes all you need is a well-earned drink (or five). Here are 6 must-visit bars for the best happy hour in Dubai this week.
BrewDog
With its bold, industrial-chic design and focus on craft beer, BrewDog Bluewaters is fast becoming the go-to spot for after-work chillouts. Their happy hour offers a fantastic range of spirits, cocktails, draught and bottled beers – plus a menu of crave-worthy bites like dragon fries, cauli wings, shawarma loaded fries, Korean chicken tacos, and even deep-fried Oreos.
Location: BrewDog, Bluewaters Island
Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 8pm
Cost: Drinks from Dhs30, bites from Dhs25
Contact: (0)52 956 5688. @brewdogbluewaters
Sexy Fish
Sexy Fish in DIFC does atmosphere like no one else. Think underwater luxe meets Tokyo after-hours – low-lit, richly detailed interiors, dramatic lighting, and a front-row seat to the Burj Khalifa skyline. Expect creative cocktails like lychee and espresso martinis, a solid list of wine, sake, and spirits, and a solid line-up of bites. Highlights include edamame gyoza, spicy tuna maki, crispy duck bao, and skewers with the right hit of heat.
Location: Sexy Fish, DIFC
Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 7pm
Contact: (0)4 381 9000. @sexyfishdxb
Reservations: No booking needed – just head to the bar and settle in with a drink.
Above Eleven, West Palm
This summer, Above Eleven’s rooftop hotspot at West Palm is rolling out new activations and menus inspired by its Bangkok roots. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, exceptional Nikkei cuisine, and world-class cocktails, it offers stunning 360° views of The Palm, Marina, and Burj Al Arab – perfect for a sunset happy hour or a night out trying something new.
Location: Above Eleven, West Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Wednesdays from 9:30pm; Summer Salsa night
Cost: Free entry until 10pm, then Dhs50 which includes a selected alcoholic beverage
Contact: (0)4 666 1420 | @aboveelevendubai
IRIS
Iris Sunsets might sound fancy, but the prices definitely aren’t. This stunning spot comes with skyline views, a sleek crowd, and solid drinks deals. From 6-8pm (daily except Saturdays), you’ll find beers from Dhs30, wine at Dhs35, and a line-up of mixed drinks for Dhs45.
Location: Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, starting at Dhs30
Times: Sun-Fri, 6-8pm
Cost: Beers from Dhs30, wine Dhs35, mixed drinks Dhs45
Contact: (0)4 334 3355 | @irisdubai
ROKA
This sleek Japanese spot doesn’t just do standout dining – it also serves a solid happy hour at the bar. From 4-8pm, Monday to Friday, the bar serves draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35, plus a tight list of mixed drinks at the same price. There’s also a solid line-up of small plates – think seared salmon sushi, crispy fried chicken and more, all for Dhs35.
Location: The Opus by OMNIYAT, Level 1, Business Bay
Times: Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm
Cost: Draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35
Contact: (0)4 439 7171 | @rokadubaiofficial
McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
For a casual bar scene with waterfront views, McGettigan’s Factory ticks all the boxes. Expect happy hour deals on beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails – all starting at Dhs40. It’s a solid spot to unwind, sip, and settle into easygoing vibes.
Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Times: Sunday to Friday, from opening until 8pm
Cost: Beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails starting at Dhs40
Contact: @mcgettigansfactorythepalm