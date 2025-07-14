Here’s where you can enjoy the happiest hour of the day

Who doesn’t love a happy hour? Whoever named it knew exactly what they were doing – because no matter how your day’s gone, there’s something oddly satisfying about that first sip at sunset. Whether you’ve had a marathon day of meetings or just need a midweek reset, sometimes all you need is a well-earned drink (or five). Here are 6 must-visit bars for the best happy hour in Dubai this week.

BrewDog

With its bold, industrial-chic design and focus on craft beer, BrewDog Bluewaters is fast becoming the go-to spot for after-work chillouts. Their happy hour offers a fantastic range of spirits, cocktails, draught and bottled beers – plus a menu of crave-worthy bites like dragon fries, cauli wings, shawarma loaded fries, Korean chicken tacos, and even deep-fried Oreos.

Location: BrewDog, Bluewaters Island

Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 8pm

Cost: Drinks from Dhs30, bites from Dhs25

Contact: (0)52 956 5688. @brewdogbluewaters

Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish in DIFC does atmosphere like no one else. Think underwater luxe meets Tokyo after-hours – low-lit, richly detailed interiors, dramatic lighting, and a front-row seat to the Burj Khalifa skyline. Expect creative cocktails like lychee and espresso martinis, a solid list of wine, sake, and spirits, and a solid line-up of bites. Highlights include edamame gyoza, spicy tuna maki, crispy duck bao, and skewers with the right hit of heat.

Location: Sexy Fish, DIFC

Times: Monday to Friday, 4pm to 7pm

Contact: (0)4 381 9000. @sexyfishdxb

Reservations: No booking needed – just head to the bar and settle in with a drink.

Above Eleven, West Palm

This summer, Above Eleven’s rooftop hotspot at West Palm is rolling out new activations and menus inspired by its Bangkok roots. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, exceptional Nikkei cuisine, and world-class cocktails, it offers stunning 360° views of The Palm, Marina, and Burj Al Arab – perfect for a sunset happy hour or a night out trying something new.

Location: Above Eleven, West Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Wednesdays from 9:30pm; Summer Salsa night

Cost: Free entry until 10pm, then Dhs50 which includes a selected alcoholic beverage

Contact: (0)4 666 1420 | @aboveelevendubai

IRIS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Dubai (@irisdubai)



Iris Sunsets might sound fancy, but the prices definitely aren’t. This stunning spot comes with skyline views, a sleek crowd, and solid drinks deals. From 6-8pm (daily except Saturdays), you’ll find beers from Dhs30, wine at Dhs35, and a line-up of mixed drinks for Dhs45.

Location: Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, starting at Dhs30

Times: Sun-Fri, 6-8pm

Cost: Beers from Dhs30, wine Dhs35, mixed drinks Dhs45

Contact: (0)4 334 3355 | @irisdubai

ROKA

This sleek Japanese spot doesn’t just do standout dining – it also serves a solid happy hour at the bar. From 4-8pm, Monday to Friday, the bar serves draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35, plus a tight list of mixed drinks at the same price. There’s also a solid line-up of small plates – think seared salmon sushi, crispy fried chicken and more, all for Dhs35.

Location: The Opus by OMNIYAT, Level 1, Business Bay

Times: Monday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm

Cost: Draft beers for Dhs25, wines for Dhs35

Contact: (0)4 439 7171 | @rokadubaiofficial

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigan’s Factory The Palm (@mcgettigansfactorythepalm)



For a casual bar scene with waterfront views, McGettigan’s Factory ticks all the boxes. Expect happy hour deals on beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails – all starting at Dhs40. It’s a solid spot to unwind, sip, and settle into easygoing vibes.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: Sunday to Friday, from opening until 8pm

Cost: Beers, spirits, wines, and cocktails starting at Dhs40

Contact: @mcgettigansfactorythepalm