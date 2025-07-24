Sponsored: The capital is getting ready to rumble once again

Fight fans, mark your calendars: UFC® Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder is taking over Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 26, and it’s going to be one for the books.

Taking place at Etihad Arena, this action-packed evening marks the 21st UFC event in the UAE capital, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s status as the premier Middle East destination for world-class MMA showdowns. This time, it’s No.5-ranked Robert Whittaker stepping into the Octagon with rising star Reinier de Ridder in what promises to be a blockbuster middleweight clash.

More than just a fight night

UFC in Abu Dhabi is never just about one evening, it’s a full-blown experience. The main event is part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a city-wide celebration of combat sports and fan culture that’s become a global benchmark for immersive sports events. From live shows and dedicated fan activations to meet and greets and the high energy UFC Fan Experience at Town Square, Yas Mall, the week is a dream for MMA lovers.

While the Octagon is centre stage, it’s just one part of Abu Dhabi’s packed events calendar. The emirate continues to grow as a hub for entertainment, arts, and sport, hosting everything from major concerts to cultural festivals, stand-up comedy and global theatre productions. Sport is a way of life in Abu Dhabi, and with growing international partnerships, the capital is fast becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

Why Abu Dhabi is the home of UFC in the region

Abu Dhabi isn’t just a stop on the UFC’s international tour, it’s one of the organisation’s most consistent global hosts outside North America. With each event, the city strengthens its place as a key player in the sport’s worldwide expansion. In fact, Abu Dhabi has become synonymous with UFC across the region.

So whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the fight game, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder is the perfect chance to experience the adrenaline, atmosphere and world-class sports entertainment Abu Dhabi has become known for.

The details

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Date: Saturday, July 26

Doors Open: 5.30pm

Tickets from: Dhs195

Get your tickets via visitabudhabi.ae

@abudhabievents @visitabudhabi @adshowdownweek

Image: Supplied