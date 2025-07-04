Sponsored: A family staycation with fun for the kids and downtime for you

Planning your family summer break? Abu Dhabi has just the thing — and it might be the most stress-free, memory-making holiday you’ve had in a while.

Running from July 1 to August 31, 2025, this exclusive Summer Camp Staycation package combines luxurious stays with complimentary kids’ activities, so the little ones stay entertained while you soak up some well-deserved downtime.

Book a 6-night/7-day getaway at one of Abu Dhabi’s top hotels and enjoy more than just beautiful rooms and five-star service — your stay also includes access to a fun-filled summer camp for kids. While they play, explore, and make new friends, you’ll have time to relax, recharge, or indulge in everything from spa sessions to beachside cocktails.

Participating hotels include:

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental , with sea-view suites and a dedicated vegan room

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi , where Turkish and Arabic influences meet modern design

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island , offering sun, sand, and sophisticated island vibes

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal , overlooking the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, perfect for beachfront luxury and family-friendly fun

Looking for a summer escape without leaving the UAE? Take a trip to Abu Dhabi, a city where diverse experiences are just minutes apart and all within easy reach. This summer, Abu Dhabi offers an enriching escape packed with adventures for the whole family. Whether you’re seeking culture, chasing thrills or simply unwinding, there’s something for everyone to see, do and discover – all at your own pace. And with every journey to Abu Dhabi deeply rooted in rich Emirati culture, authentic hospitality and warmth sit at the heart of every moment, ensuring unforgettable memories all summer long.

