Sponsored: A new digital savings account from Mashreq is offering high returns, total flexibility and full control – all from your smartphone

Looking for a low-effort way to boost your savings? Say hello to NEO PLUS Saver, the new digital savings account from Mashreq that’s all about big returns, with maximum convenience – and it’s managed entirely from your phone.

Whether you’re salaried or freelance, this account is built to help your money grow with minimal effort. Through Mashreq Mobile App (one of the top-rated in the UAE), customers can earn up to 6.25% interest per annum when they transfer their salary. Not transferring a salary? You can still earn a competitive 5% interest just by maintaining a balance of Dhs50,000 or more.

And if you’re quick to sign up, you’ll unlock a welcome bonus of up to Dhs1,500 and extra perks like 5% cashback on debit card spends and Dhs300 on international transfers.

What sets this account apart is how simple and seamless it is. No bundles, no need for credit cards or loans – just a smart, standalone savings product that puts you in control. Open it in minutes, manage everything from your phone, and enjoy peace of mind with your money growing in the background.

You’ll also get access to additional tools like zero-commission stock trading, mutual funds, and digital investment options — perfect if you’re looking to expand your financial game.

Why it’s worth it:

• Earn up to 6.25% interest

• Get bonuses and cashback rewards

• Fully digital via the Mashreq app

• No extra products required

On the launch of the new account, Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq stated, “With NEO PLUS Saver, customers do not just earn competitive interest – they enjoy a complete digital banking experience through our award-winning mobile app, designed to simplify money management and support smarter financial growth.”

Radu Topliceanu, Global Head of NEO at Mashreq added that with the NEO PLUS Saver, Mashreq is ‘setting a new benchmark for what digital savings can offer in the UAE – unmatched returns, no hidden requirements, and a fully digital, customer-first approach from start to finish.’

Ready to let your savings do the work?

Open your NEO PLUS Saver Account now. Download Mashreq Mobile App – top-rated banking app in the UAE with a 4.8 score and open your NEO PLUS Saver Account today

Find out more at mashreq.com/neoplus

Images: Supplied