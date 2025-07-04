Travel through taste at Yas Plaza Hotels with authentic global cuisines from six restaurants

This summer, skip the airport queues and let your palate do the travelling at Yas Plaza Hotels, where the Taste of Summer is dishing up vibrant, authentic cuisine across three standout venues. The twist? Each restaurant’s menu is passionately crafted and presented by teams who hail from the very countries they represent — making this less of a theme and more of a true culinary journey.

At Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island Amerigos, Italian chef Marco Gattone and outlet manager Giulia Santoni bring a dose of la dolce vita to Yas Island. Their All’ Italiana menu features comforting, coastal-inspired classics like Friselle di Scamorza Affumicata, Lasagne con Ragu di Manzo, and perfectly seared Controfiletto di Manzo. It’s as close to a Roman summer evening as you’ll get in the UAE.

Over at Amerigos, Park Inn Yas Island, the fiesta is in full swing. Chef Mario Bortoni and outlet manager Andres Plata serve up bold Mexican flavours in a fun, laid-back setting. Think tostadas, vibrant ensaladas, and smoky costillas de res — best enjoyed with a margarita in hand and mariachi vibes in the air. Don’t miss the colourful El Brunch every Saturday.

And for a royal North Indian feast, Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana is where Chef Sadab Qureshi delivers the Awadhi Edition of Rangoli Travel Diaries — an homage to age-old recipes like Galouti Kebab, Murgh Ke Passade, and Nali Nihari, presented with rich spices and tradition.

Each experience is available nightly from 6pm to midnight, and reservations are strongly encouraged to secure your seat at the table.

Locaton: Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island

Follow @myyasplaza

For bookings:

Filini Garden – For table reservations, call +971 55 594 1795 or click ‘ book now’

Amerigos – For table reservations, call +971 55 594 269 or click ‘ book now’