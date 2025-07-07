Sponsored: You should see the crazy mocktail collection available too

Located in the heart of Dubai Mall, Trove Restaurant is fast becoming the city’s go-to destination for those in search of a bold, stylish, and flavourful experience that lasts well into the night. With doors open every day until 2am, Trove offers a vibrant and elevated take on dining in Dubai, where food, design, and late-night energy come together perfectly.

Step into the indoor lounge area, grab a shisha and appreciate your surroundings of art and aesthetics. Designed with creativity at its core, the space is a visual feast, a blend of contemporary art, dynamic lighting, and curated design elements that set the tone for a relaxed yet stylish evening of fun. There are many flavours of shisha to choose from too so you’ll have the pick of the bunch.

Trove’s artful ambiance extends to the dishes too. The menu features a fusion of globally inspired flavours and elevated comfort food, designed for those who appreciate both taste and creativity. Whether you’re winding down after a day of retail therapy or gathering with your besties for a late-night bite, this is the spot for food lovers who crave something special. There’s also something for everyone from sushi to pasta, so. even the picky eaters are satisfied. For dessert, try the Dubai chocolate ice cream.

And then there’s the crazy mocktail collection. These drinks are bold, playful, and anything but ordinary. Expect unexpected ingredients, dramatic presentations, and boundary-pushing flavour combinations, all completely alcohol-free. They’re crafted to be sipped, snapped, and shared, it’s not just about alcoholic drinks at Trove.

Whether you’re in it for the food, the vibe, or the Instagram-worthy drinks, Trove delivers on all fronts. So next time you’re in Dubai Mall, make it a point to visit this one-of-a-kind destination that’s redefining what late-night dining in the city looks like.