Travelling to the US is about to get more expensive with a new visa charge

If you’re planning a trip to the United States from the UAE, there’s an important update to keep in mind. Starting from fiscal year 2026, applicants for nearly all US non-immigrant visas will need to pay a new $250 “Visa Integrity Fee”, thats Dhs918.26. This charge comes in addition to the current standard application fee of Dhs679.51 ($185) – nearly tripling the total cost for travellers.

This change is part of the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in the US, a sweeping immigration reform designed to strengthen visa compliance and help fund enforcement systems. As a result, the fee will be mandatory for most categories, including tourist (B‑1/B‑2), student (F/M), exchange visitor (J), and work (H‑1B) visas.

So, what’s changing?

The fee is non-waivable and must be paid at the time of application. While some travellers may be eligible for partial refunds, it’s conditional on strict compliance. You must avoid working illegally, ensure you leave the US within five days of your visa expiring, and refrain from applying to extend your visa. If any of these conditions aren’t met, no refund will be issued.

This also means that a typical tourist visa could cost around $435 or more, depending on other processing or service fees. For families or business travellers applying together, the costs can climb significantly.

Does it apply to everyone?

Yes, for the most part. This fee affects all UAE-based applicants heading to the US on temporary, non-immigrant visas. That includes:

Tourists

Students and scholars

Temporary workers

Exchange programme participants

Even those applying from GCC countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar will be subject to the surcharge if applying from within the UAE.

Why is this important now?

While the new rule won’t come into effect until fiscal year 2026, it’s a clear signal that visa costs are going up – and likely to keep rising. The legislation ties future increases to inflation, so travellers should budget accordingly.

Planning a holiday to the US next year? Start your application early, stay informed through the US Embassy UAE website, and factor the higher costs into your travel plans.

The message is clear: while the US remains a top global travel destination, getting there from the UAE will soon require a little more financial planning.