New online form now required for Schengen Visa

Planning a European getaway from the UAE? If your trip involves France or Germany, there’s a new step in the Schengen visa application process you’ll need to know about.

Recently announced, VFS Global the official visa service provider has introduced a mandatory online visa application form to be completed at the time of booking your appointment through its portal. This change applies specifically to travellers applying for a Schengen visa to France and Germany.

A more streamlined system

According to VFS Global, this move is designed to enhance both efficiency and accuracy in the visa appointment process. The days of booking your visa slot first and filling out the application later are now behind us as the form is now built directly into the appointment booking process.

What’s changing?

Previously, applicants would download the visa form from the embassy’s website, fill it in manually, and then bring it along to their appointment. Now, for France and Germany, you’ll fill in the digital form as part of the booking itself simplifying and digitising the process.

While UAE nationals can travel visa-free to Schengen countries for short stays, this update is particularly important for residents of the UAE from visa-required nationalities.

Digital shift in Schengen applications

The update is part of a broader move to digitalise Schengen visa applications in the UAE. Applicants are increasingly being encouraged to create accounts and manage all steps of the process online – from form completion to appointment booking.

Once the application form is submitted through the VFS Global portal, travellers will need to proceed to the relevant embassy portals, such as those for Germany or France, to finalise their submission.

Don’t delay your application

Visa processing times can vary depending on demand and the time of year, so it’s recommended to apply well in advance of your travel dates. Applications are processed chronologically, based on the availability of appointment slots.

If you’re heading to Europe this summer or later in the year, be sure to familiarise yourself with the new process to avoid any unexpected delays.

Images: Archive