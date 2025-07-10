From Golden Visas to job-seeker permits, here’s your essential UAE visa Q&A for 2025

So you’ve heard the headlines — the United Arab Emirates has made major changes to its visa system in 2025, and if you’re confused about what it all means, you’re not alone. From long-term residency options to new permits for freelancers and job seekers, the rules are evolving. We’ve rounded up the most frequently asked questions to help you make sense of it all.

What is the UAE Golden Visa?

The Golden Visa is a long-term residency visa first launched in 2019. It allows foreign nationals to live, work and study in the UAE without needing a sponsor, offering 5- or 10-year validity depending on your category. It’s aimed at investors, entrepreneurs, creatives, scientists, athletes, and outstanding students.

Important note: Despite rumours, there is no such thing as a “lifetime” Golden Visa. The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has clarified that eligibility is defined by law and not by nationality.

Can I get a visa if I own property in the UAE?

Yes. If you own property worth Dhs2 million or more, you may qualify for a 5-year property investor visa. The property must be fully completed (not off-plan) and ownership can be under a mortgage, provided the down payment meets minimum requirements set by certain banks.

What’s the difference between the Green Visa and the Golden Visa?

The Green Visa is a 5-year self-sponsored visa for freelancers, skilled workers and investors. Unlike the Golden Visa, it doesn’t require as high a level of income or investment. It’s designed for mid-level professionals and entrepreneurs.

Can I get a visa if I don’t have a job yet?

Yes. The Job Seeker Visa allows you to explore work opportunities in the UAE without a sponsor. It’s available to graduates from top global universities and skilled professionals, and is typically issued for 60 to 120 days.

Is there a visa for remote workers?

Yes — the Remote Work Visa (also called the Virtual Work Visa) allows you to live in the UAE while working for an overseas company. You’ll need to prove a minimum monthly income of around USD 3,500, with supporting documentation.

I’m a freelancer — what visa should I apply for?

You can apply for a Freelance Permit and a Freelance Visa, which are available in several emirates including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. These allow you to operate legally as a self-employed individual. In Dubai, you can apply via the GoFreelance platform; in Abu Dhabi, through twofour54.

Where can I apply for these visas?

You can apply through:

ICP (icp.gov.ae) for federal visa services

GDRFA (gdrfad.gov.ae) for Dubai-specific visas

TAMM (tamm.abudhabi) for Abu Dhabi

Amer Centres for in-person Dubai support

Make sure to go through official channels only. Avoid third-party claims promising guaranteed visas — if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.