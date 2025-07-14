UAE weather update: fog alerts in the morning, extreme heat by noon

The UAE weather is turning up the heat – literally. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures on Monday, July 14 are expected to hit 48ºC in Gasyoura (Abu Dhabi), with Al Quaa following close behind at 47ºC. Over in the cities, Dubai will peak at 43ºC, while Abu Dhabi is forecast to reach around 42ºC. Humidity will pick up overnight and into Tuesday morning, particularly along coastal areas.

Fog watch

Red and yellow fog alerts were issued early this morning across parts of Abu Dhabi, with visibility dropping significantly in some areas. If you’re driving, go slow – conditions can shift quickly, so it’s worth taking extra care.

Dust in the day, calm in the sea

The forecast mentions light to moderate winds moving from southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 20 kmph, occasionally picking up to 35 kmph. That means blowing dust could sweep across parts of the country during the daytime. As for sea-goers: both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight, making for calm conditions along the coast.

What to expect this week

While today brings the most extreme temperatures, the NCM expects conditions to remain fairly consistent over the next few days – hot, mostly clear skies, and continued humidity during the nights. Some cloud formation is likely in northern and eastern areas. Drivers should stay alert during early mornings, as fog may return in parts of the country throughout the week.