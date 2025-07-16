From soaring temperatures to unexpected rain, the UAE’s midweek weather forecast has it all

Rain might be on the cards today, this is according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). UAE weather will stay mostly fair to partly cloudy, with early morning fog reported in some areas. There’s also a solid chance of convective clouds forming over eastern parts of the country by afternoon. These could bring some isolated showers and a small win in the middle of the furnace.

49ºC in Al Quaa

Let’s not sugar-coat it – it’s still blazing out there. Abu Dhabi’s hotter zones like Al Quaa, Mezaira, and Razeen are pegged to hit 49ºC. Over in Dubai, you’re looking at a max of 46ºC, while central Abu Dhabi will sit around 47ºC. And at night? Lows of 33ºC in Abu Dhabi, 35ºC in Dubai.

Wind picking up, dust might follow

Winds will start out southeasterly then swing northwesterly, coming in light to moderate (10–25kmph), but could gust up to 40kmph. That’s enough to kick up some dust, so maybe skip the white trainers today.

Sea is calm, for now

If you’re heading near the coast, the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are both expected to stay calm with slight sea conditions. Still, always worth keeping an eye on real-time updates, especially with all the shifting winds.

Looking ahead

While today brings a bit of variety to the skies, the broader forecast for July isn’t breaking any patterns. Expect more dry heat across the board, occasional cloud build-ups in the east, and the usual mix of coastal humidity.