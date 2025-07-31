Clouds, heat, and a heavy dose of humidity in today’s UAE weather

UAE weather is looking intense today with a full mix of summer extremes. According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), expect highs of up to 49°C in parts of Abu Dhabi, with rising humidity and cloud cover through the afternoon, plus a chance of blowing dust in some areas.

Where it’s hottest

If you’re in Abu Dhabi, brace for peak temperatures. Some inland areas could see the mercury hit 49°C, while Dubai is set to top out at 45°C with lows of around 33°C. In Sharjah, it’s 44°C by day and dropping to 32°C at night. Jebel Jais will be one of the cooler spots, dipping to 28°C.

Not just heat, some clouds too

The NCM says skies will be partly cloudy in general, with more cloud expected to build up by afternoon in eastern areas. There’s also a chance of convective clouds forming, which can sometimes bring brief showers or shifts in wind.

Winds picking up

Expect light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds across the country, occasionally freshening in western areas. Wind speeds will range between 10 to 25 km/hr, hitting up to 40 km/hr at times, enough to stir up some dust and sand, especially in exposed spots.

Sea conditions

If you’re heading near the coast, expect slight to moderate sea conditions, turning rough at times in the western Arabian Gulf. The Oman Sea will stay mostly calm, with the occasional bump in wave action.