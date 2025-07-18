A national occasion to celebrate the history of the UAE

Last year, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared July 18 as Union Pledge Day – a symbolic occasion that reflects unity, pride, and national identity.

The President shared the news with the UAE via his official social media channel, stating, ‘On this day in 1971, the founding father and his fellow rulers signed the Document of Union and the Constitution of the Emirates, and announced the name of our state, the United Arab Emirates, in preparation for union on December 2.’

On his post, the UAE President added, ‘It (July 18) was a historic day in which they established the era and foundations of the Union.’

He ended the post by declaring that henceforth, July 18 will be a national occasion called Union Pledge Day where the country will celebrate its history and the blessed steps to establish the Union.

Here’s some need-to-know information

This year, the UAE is celebrating 54 years since its formation in 1971. The UAE is made up of seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. Before the unification of the seven, each emirate was an independent princely state.

The unification took place in 1971 on December 2, with the departure of the British, the UAE was formed. This is what the UAE calls Eid Al Etihad (previously called Union Day and UAE National Day) and it is not to be confused with UAE Pledge Day.

So, how does the UAE celebrate Pledge Day?

The day is marked by flag-raising ceremonies across the UAE at government buildings, schools, and private institutions. And there will be events where people can participate to celebrate national unity and pride.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) states that Union Pledge Day is the fourth national occasion in the UAE after Eid Al Etihad (December 2), Flag Day (November 3), and Commemoration Day (December 1).

However, UAE Pledge Day is not a public holiday, but if this changes, we will let you know as soon as we do.

So, what happens on the other national occasions?

UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3 and is celebrated all across the country by raising the UAE flag on government and private buildings. It also marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

On Eid Al Etihad on December 2, we will see the UAE decked out in colours of the UAE flag (red, green, white and black). Besides this, there will be several cultural activities taking place to help mark the unification of the country.

Before Union Day, the UAE celebrates Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day) – another day that holds equal importance. It is observed on December 1. It is to commemorate the death of Salem Suhail Khamis, who died on the same date in 1971 and is thought to be the first Emirati killed in military service since the formation of the UAE that year.

As of now, we are only certain that we will get a public holiday for Commemoration Day and Eid Al Etihad; however, stay tuned for official announcements closer to the dates.

Images: Getty Images, Instagram, and supplied