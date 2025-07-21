5 unique things to do in Dubai this week
Because you don’t have to follow the crowds
There’s an endless supply of things to do in Dubai, but choose to stand out from the crowd with a list that is packed with unique experiences.
Learn what it takes to be a zookeeper
The Green Planet in Dubai is home to over 3,000 animals from lemurs to sloths, sugar gliders, macaws, and so much more. And if you’re an animal lover, you’re sure to love this spot. However, The Green Planet is taking it a step further, inviting all animal fans over the age of eight to become zookeepers for the day. Guests will learn what it takes to interact with and care for several inhabitants. Plus, venture behind the scenes, visit the lab, and even learn how to care for some of the most endangered species on the planet. Children under eight can still join in, but they will need to be accompanied by a paid adult. The experience costs Dhs410. Book here.
Location: The Green Planet, City Walk
Times: sessions times vary
Cost: Dhs410 per person
Contact: (0)4 820 0000
Go back in time
Did you know that the Dubai Abra is one of the oldest modes of public transportation in the city? The traditional wooden boats takes you across the Dubai Creek from Deira to Bur Dubai for as little as Dhs1. The boats are now motorised and you can do completely traditional and try the open abras, or if the sun is getting a tad too much for you, there are enclosed boats. The crossing will take you not more than five minutes but if you want to explore the waters a bit more, you can hire your own boat for an hour. PS. The views of the Creek during sunset are spectacular, so time your arrival accordingly.
Location: Dubai Creek, Bur Dubai or Deira
Times: from 6am
Cost: from Dh1
Try a unique Emirati experience
In Al Fahidi in Old Dubai, come together with residents and visitors of different nationalities and enjoy a unique Emirati experience with the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU). With the Cultural Meal program, you will enjoy a slow, traditional Emirati meal while you sit on floor cushions in an air-conditioned heritage house. As you tuck in, you can chat with locals about culture and religion. It’s a rewarding experience that many, residents and tourists alike, are huge fans of. Over the summer, you can enjoy 20% off on the program, and for every paying adult, one child can go free.
Location: Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, Al Fahidi
Times: timings vary
Cost: from Dhs104
Contact: (0)4 353 6666
Visit Jameel Arts Centre
Jameel Arts Centre is a beautiful white building that sits at the south edge of Jaddaf Waterfront. Inside, it hosts numerous art exhibitions and a small library where you can get some reading and research done. Currently, they are hosting an art exhibition by Eltiqa (Arabic for ‘encounter’) – a Gaza-based artist collective. Explore nearly 180 artworks spanning two decades of the collective practice. It includes an annotated timeline that traces Eltiqa’s evolution, from its grassroots formation to moments of perseverance, community, and deep personal loss.
Location: Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront
Times: 10am to 8pm Sat to Thurs (from 12pm on Friday) closed on Tues
Cost: free entry
Contact: (0)4 873 9800
Experience snow in Dubai
And no, we don’t mean Ski Dubai. In fact, this spot is four degrees colder. Meet Chillout Ice Lounge, located at Times Square Center. It is literally the coolest spot in Dubai, and it’s sure to give you the break you need from the summer heat. Before you enter, you’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket, after which you can wander around and snap up photos with the many cool ice sculptures. To help you warm up, the lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea, and a variety of desserts, mocktails, and confectionery. Book here.
Location: Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Center
Times: open daily 10am to 10pm
Contact: (0)56 995 1647
