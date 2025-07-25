This summer, escape the city and head into the dunes for an indulgent stay at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. Tucked away in the tranquil landscape just outside Abu Dhabi, this stunning desert retreat is rolling out two all-inclusive packages from May 1 to September 30, 2025, designed to help you disconnect, recharge, and embrace the slower pace of summer.

The first, The Ultimate All-Inclusive Escape, is everything the name promises and more. From sunrise to sunset, you’ll enjoy unlimited house beverages, handcrafted cocktails at Al Mesayan, drinks poolside at Panache Swim-Up Bar, and delicious snacks throughout the day. Your minibar? Fully stocked. Your activities? Covered. Think relaxing at the Saray Spa, testing your skills on the FlowRider, or simply soaking up the desert sun.

If flexibility is your style, the All-Inclusive Desert Retreat offers full-board dining at the resort’s collection of restaurants, house beverages during mealtimes, and soft drinks from noon to 7pm. You’ll still enjoy all the resort’s luxe touches, but with a lighter, more relaxed approach.

Foodies, take note: Terra Secca, the resort’s Tuscan-inspired restaurant, is a highlight. Expect bold flavours, warm hospitality, and a setting that’s as peaceful as it is picturesque.

No detail has been spared. Both packages include access to the resort’s serene Saray Spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre. Even better? Children under 12 stay and dine for free, making this a perfect family-friendly escape for the school holidays.

Whether it’s a romantic weekend, a family staycation, or a solo retreat, Al Wathba offers a timeless kind of luxury you’ll want to return to again and again.

To book your stay, contact: reservations.alwathba@luxurycollection.com

Call: +971 2 204 4444

Or visit: marriott.com/alwathba

Images: Supplied