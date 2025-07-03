French flair, chilled rosé, and a parade of indulgent dishes? We’re in.

This Bastille Day, La Cantine Du Faubourg is throwing an effortlessly elegant celebration with its Rosé, C’est L’Été Sunday Brunch, a midday fête that channels the best of Parisian spirit right in the heart of DIFC. Taking place on Sunday July 13 from 1pm to 6pm, expect classic French flavours, stylish surroundings, and an energy that’s as lively as the Left Bank.

Set against the venue’s signature art murals and moody interiors, guests can savour a menu designed for decadence: think foie gras, oysters, and a French cheese selection to start. For mains, indulge in nostalgic Coquillettes de Mon Enfance, fresh Catch of the Day à la Meunière, and roasted chicken with thyme jus. Naturally, desserts are a full parade of the sweet life – from warm French toast with vanilla ice cream to fluffy profiteroles.

There’s also live music throughout to keep the vibes going, and a themed white dress code to match the chic occasion. And because no French celebration is complete without a proper pour, the beverage packages are stacked. From soft drinks and mocktails (AED 425) to house wines and cocktails (AED 560), all the way up to Moët & Chandon Champagne and Kir Royale (AED 790), there’s a glass with your name on it.

The Deets

Location: La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, DIFC

Date & Time: Sunday July 13, 1pm to 6pm

Packages: From AED 425 to AED 790

Contact: +971 4 352 7105 | book@lacantine.ae

Bookings: Click here to book

Image: Supplied