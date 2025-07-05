The hotels, beach clubs and party spots to know about on the White Isle for 2025

The re-FIVE-d stay: Destino

An Ibiza icon is reawakened with a touch of Dubai magic as two iconic hospitality brands come together for the reimagined Destino FIVE Ibiza

The story

After creating its own league of high-octane hedonism, gourmet dining, and lifestyle-driven hotel stays in Dubai, FIVE Hotels & Resorts acquired Ibiza’s Pacha Group in October 2023. This strategic expansion saw the Dubai-born hospitality brand snap up some of Ibiza’s most renowned icons, including Pacha nightclub, El Hotel Pacha, and Destino. While much of the Pacha-branded parts have remained the same, over winter 2024/25 Destino – the adults-only hilltop escape in Cap Martinet on the island’s east coast – has been transformed into Destino FIVE Ibiza, lacing Destino’s legacy and FIVE’s signature enigmatic touch into a new era for the hotel. Just days after opening, we checked in to check it out.

The stay

We’re greeted at check-in into a beautifully bold and modern lobby, flooded with natural light thanks to French doors lining either side, their blinds billowing in the welcome island breeze. To our left, the iconic Pacha shop and hostess desk for Playa Pacha – suitably adorned with a melted disco ball. To the other, check-in desks manned by friendly staff, many of whom are born and raised on the island, and all eager to welcome us. We’re greeted with a welcome drink of hierbas, a local island spirit, and quickly shown to our room.

Guest rooms are dotted throughout beautifully whitewashed casitas nestled within the hotel grounds. Some offer prime views of Playa Pacha’s inviting swimming pool – ideal if you want to be in the heart of the action. Our own room is nestled within the grounds, set a little further back to evoke a sense of boho-chic serenity. Inside the room, crisp linen sheets and spongy mattresses ensure that, no matter how many (or few) hours of sleep you get, they’re deep and restorative. A circular mirror above the bed and a not-so-mini minibar stocked with premium liquor are standout features that lean into the brand’s hedonistic reputation. FIVE Hotels’ eco effort is a welcome addition throughout, with plastic bottles replaced with recyclable Pacha water cans, and all the bathroom amenities are plastic-free. FIVE’s fluffy dressing gowns are the perfect accessory for getting ready for a night out, and a smart TV with Chromecast allows us to choose the soundtrack to each evening with ease.

The dining

While FIVE may have created its brand around high-octane events, it must also be credited for its impressive culinary offering. At Destino FIVE Ibiza, that translates into Cielo all-day dining restaurant and Playa Pacha, a luxe poolside spot where vibrant beats and Mediterranean flavours backdrop sun-drenched days under the Balearic sun. We spend lazy mornings at Cielo, where soulful acoustic sets and an in-house magician are welcome surprise additions to breakfasts of fresh fruits, baked pastries and cherry sweets (an ode to the iconic Pacha symbol) from the continental buffet, and a la carte omelettes and acai bowls. Balmy Balearic afternoons are best enjoyed under the dappled shade of a cabana gazing out to the Mediterranean, or in the heart of the action with a lounger by the DJ booth at Playa Pacha. We sip glasses of Cava sangria, graze on fresh sushi rolls, Padron peppers and tempura shrimp, and listen to resident DJs that play high-octane sets right until the sun starts to set.

The verdict

Bringing together the best bits from two renowned brands creates a stay that curates the perfect balance of thrill and chill.

Room rates start from Dhs1,840. destino.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @destinofiveibiza_

The new spots

Clap House

A new lifestyle experience that’s newly touched down on the white isle for summer 2025 is Clap House. A first-of-its-kind beach club iteration of the acclaimed Japanese restaurant, it brings with it alfresco dining, beach club imbibing and holistic wellness to a serene setting in Talamanca. Dubai-born SEVEN are behind the fitness and wellness spaces, while at the inviting pool and signature CLAP restaurant guests can look forward to luxurious and gourmet experiences under the beating Balearic sun.

@claphouseibiza

UNVRS

Ravers in the 80s and 90s will know it as Ku Klub, while those who hit it up between the early noughties and pre-Covid will know it as Privilege. Either way, the world’s biggest nightclub is back – this time as UNVRS. Given a series glow-up by Ibiza heavyweights The Night League (of Hi Ibiza and Ushuaia), it features dazzling sculptures, a series of alfresco terraces, and out-of-this-world production befitting of residencies for icons like David Guetta and Fisher.

@unvrsibiza

OKU X Missoni

New for this summer, Italian fashion house Missoni takes over the striking 50-metre swimming pool at OKU Ibiza for a high-fashion collaboration that oozes endless summer. Enhancing the boho-chic island resort, Missoni’s bold and beloved palette of ocean turquoise and emerald green brings ibiza’s breathtaking seascapes land side, with a collection of branded sunbed, towels and sofas.

@okuibiza

The trending tables

Pacha

Pacha isn’t just a nightclub – it’s an Ibiza institution. The sound system booms, the productions are mesmerising, and the sets are electric. A legacy on Ibiza’s hedonistic party scene, This year’s summer events calendar includes weekly residences from Marco Carola, Defected, Blond:ish and Camelphat. Plus, pioneering a new – more affordable – beverage menu, you can buy drinks online before the night for up to 70% off.

@pachaofficial

Jondal

On idyllic Cala Jondal, this restaurant of the same name is one of the hottest tickets in town – and lunch reservations book up months in advance. Partly because the Mediterranean dishes – like crispy padron peppers, tender beef carpaccio and sizzling red prawns are delicious. But mostly for it’s stylish makeover by French fashion house Jondal in the butter lemon colour of the season, complete with boutique and pétanque court.

@casajondal

Zuma

The acclaimed restaurant is now found in pretty much all the quintessential destinations the style set vacation in – and Ibiza is no exception. On the White Isle, it’s an open-air rooftop destination with stretching views of the Marina and Old Town, where guests can enjoy split-level dining, a vivacious bar scene, and the kind of pulsing DJ sets that encourage you to stay at the bar until the early hours. Exclusives like the black cod croquettas are a must-try, as is the Japanese paloma, a tequila-based cocktail that pairs perfectly with sorbet sunsets.

@zumaibiza

