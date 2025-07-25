Dubai isn’t just a playground for the ultra-wealthy, it’s one of the most desirable cities in the world for millionaires in Dubai to live, work, and invest in

With no income tax, golden visa options, and a lifestyle that blends beach, city, and luxury, it’s easy to see why millionaires are flocking here in record numbers.

The UAE has once again cemented its position as a global magnet for wealth, topping the charts for millionaire migration in 2025. According to projections by New World Wealth via Henley & Partners, a staggering 9,800 millionaires are expected to move to the Emirates this year, the highest net inflow globally.

So, where exactly are Dubai’s richest residents living? Here’s a guide to the city’s most coveted neighbourhoods where luxury living hits new heights.

Emirates Hills

Often dubbed the “Beverly Hills of Dubai,” Emirates Hills is where luxury lives large. This gated community is one of the most prestigious places to call home in the city and it’s easy to see why. Picture grand villas, perfectly manicured gardens, and sweeping views over the lush fairways of Emirates Golf Club.

It’s home to some of Dubai’s wealthiest residents, from high-flying business moguls to public figures, all living in bespoke mansions designed with both modern and classical architectural touches. Every villa is built for lavish living: think expansive layouts, private pools, landscaped grounds, and top-tier security.

But it’s not just about luxury; Emirates Hills also caters to families looking for comfort and convenience, with elite schools, private clinics, and chic dining spots all nearby.

According to DXB interact ranging for the 1st 6 months of 2025:

New rental median price: Dhs 1.8 million

Sale median price: Dhs 49 million

Emaar Beachfront

Emaar Beachfront is Dubai’s go-to for coastal luxury living. Nestled between Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, this private island-style community blends resort vibes with city convenience often likened to Miami Beach in feel.

Residents wake up to panoramic views from sleek apartments and sky-high penthouses, with floor-to-ceiling windows, open-plan layouts, and premium finishes. Whether it’s a golden sunset over Palm Jumeirah or Marina skyline views, every day here feels like a five-star holiday.

The community is more than just good looks: it’s got private beaches for residents, infinity pools, lush promenades, cutting-edge gyms, and branded towers like Elie Saab. Plus, it’s just minutes from Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, and Sheikh Zayed Road, so the city is always within easy reach.

According to DXB interact ranging for the 1st 6 months of 2025:

New rental median price: Dhs 200k

Sale median price: Dhs 4.7 million

Palm Jumierah

This world-famous, man-made island is one of Dubai’s most iconic addresses, a symbol of luxury, innovation, and ambition. Shaped like a palm tree and stretching into the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah is lined with beachfront villas, upscale apartment towers, and some seriously famous residents.

From modern sea-view apartments to penthouses with private pools and villas with their own slice of beach, living on The Palm is all about exclusivity and lifestyle. No wonder global names like David Beckham and Roger Federer have homes here, drawn by the privacy, prestige, and unbeatable water views.

Beyond the homes, The Palm is a luxury playground packed with five-star resorts, beach clubs, fine dining, and high-end retail, offering the perfect blend of island calm and city buzz.

According to DXB interact ranging for the 1st 6 months of 2025:

New rental median price: Dhs 210k

Sale median price: Dhs 4.6 million

Downtown Dubai

Downtown Dubai is the city’s most iconic urban address, a dynamic hub where luxury living meets world-renowned landmarks. Known as the beating heart of the city, it’s home to the majestic Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain (reopening in October), and the massive Dubai Mall.

Living here means front-row access to everything Dubai has to offer: five-star hotels, rooftop lounges, Michelin-starred dining, designer boutiques, and premium amenities. Whether you’re catching a show at Dubai Opera or enjoying a stroll along the Boulevard, life in Downtown is endlessly exciting.

With its mix of upscale apartments, striking skyscrapers, and unmatched location, Downtown Dubai is the ultimate address for millionaires who want to be at the centre of it all.

According to DXB interact ranging for the 1st 6 months of 2025:

New rental median price: Dhs 165k

Sale median price: Dhs 3.1 million

Images: Archive, Properties Emaar, B8 Architecture