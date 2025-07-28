From trending restaurants to hidden gems worth a reservation

Abu Dhabi is in its soft glow era, with restaurants serving up charm, heat and everything in between. The capital isn’t short of options, this week you can try flaming Argentinian grills, Mediterranean feasts by the water and a new nightlife hotspot that’s already making noise on Yas Island. From Monday night lobster to tiramisu made tableside, here’s where to book a table this week.

Bla Bla Bar – Yas Marina

The drinks are cold, the lights are low and the weekends go long. Bla Bla Bar has landed in Yas Marina and it’s not here to whisper. The Dubai-born venue brings its signature high-energy atmosphere to the capital, with themed nights, live entertainment and a crowd that came to party. The waterfront setting doesn’t hurt either. This is where the after-work crowd turns into the no-work-tomorrow crowd. It’s loud, it’s proud, and it’s perfectly chaotic in the best way. Between the themed nights, the DJ sets and the marina views, it’s impossible to pretend you’re leaving early.

Location: Bla Bla Bar Yas Marina

Times: 6pm to 1am (weekdays), 6pm to 3am (weekends)

Contact: 050 797 0742

Em Sherif Sea Café – Rosewood Abu Dhabi

This sleek Lebanese seafood spot on Al Maryah Island turns mezze into a moment. The view is pure serenity and the menu is bright, fresh and packed with personality. Social without being chaotic. You don’t come here to be seen. You come here to eat like coastal royalty. Em Sherif Sea Café is the kind of place where the shrimp is sautéed like a secret, the sea bream is almost too pretty to touch and even the roasted cauliflower demands a photo. The waterfront setting is calm but chic, and the plates are made for sharing, even if you don’t really want to.

Location: Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Times: Lunch and dinner

Contact: +971 2 813 5550

Erth Restaurant – Qasr Al Hosn

Erth is calm in culinary form. It feels like home, if your home had a world-class chef and someone to explain where your date seeds were grown. Set within the walls of Qasr Al Hosn, this is where Emirati heritage meets mindful dining. The plates are built around local produce and seasonal ingredients, sourced from farms across the UAE. It’s all about connection, comfort and slow food with purpose.

Location: North Parking, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi

Times: 12pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 2 497 5831 or +971 58 600 6922

Talea by Antonio Guida – Emirates Palace

At Talea, Italian sophistication shows up in simple dishes that speak loudest. The maccheroncelli alla Genovese is a revelation and the tiramisu is made tableside. Chef Antonio Guida brings Milan’s culinary muscle to the capital without overcomplicating the magic. This isn’t spaghetti tossed in a rush. There’s nothing shouty here, just quietly confident food in one of the most opulent settings in the city.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road

Times: Lunch: 12:30pm to 3pm, Dinner: 6:30pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 2 690 7999

Maté – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

It smells like fire, sounds like Buenos Aires and feels like a secret you’re glad to be in on. Maté blends Argentinian passion with Levantine flair, serving wood-grilled meat, charred seafood and a vibe that’s loud in all the right places. Sit at the counter if you want a front-row seat to the flames. The grill is front and centre, the menu is bold, and the beef is cooked with a kind of religious devotion.

Location: Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Al Saadiyat Island

Times: Opens daily at 5pm, dinner starts at 6:30pm

Contact: +971 2 407 1373

Café Del Mar Restaurant – Yas Bay

Dinner at Café Del Mar Restaurant is all about sea breeze, slow beats and seafood with flair. Café Del Mar is what happens when the beach decides to grow up. It’s still got the salty air and sundowners, but now it comes with crisp linens, artful seafood and a playlist that knows when to pause. Lobster Mondays and Paella Tuesdays keep things interesting, while the rest of the menu leans into coastal Mediterranean indulgence. Think sunset cocktails, golden hour selfies and that soft clink of glasses that means you’re exactly where you need to be.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina

Times: 10am to 11pm (Sunday to Wednesday) and 10am to 2am (Thursday to Saturday)

Contact: +971 50 402 2283