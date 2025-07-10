Route suspensions, new rivals, and clearer options for flying to the Balkans

If you were planning a getaway to Serbia or Bosnia this summer, there’s a major update: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has suspended ticket sales and will end flights to Belgrade on July 19 and Sarajevo on August 31. The airline is scaling back several routes, due to engine reliability issues in hot climates and a broader strategy to reallocate capacity.

Why are these flights being cut?

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is operating with nearly 20% of its A320neo fleet grounded, thanks to Pratt & Whitney GTF engine issues in extreme environments like the Gulf. The airline says reducing flights out of “hot and harsh” regions will help extend engine life and improve operational stability.

What alternatives are there now?

For travelers planning to fly between Abu Dhabi and the Balkans, new opportunities are unfolding:

Etihad Airways is expected to step in with restored Belgrade flights, potentially proving smoother and more reliable.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi , which briefly served Sarajevo in past seasons, could resume seasonal flights.

Air Serbia has shown interest in increasing direct services to the Gulf, though currently it focuses on higher-yield European routes.

Or fly via European hubs with other low-cost carriers—expect a stopover but also more scheduling options.

If you’ve already booked

Wizz Air says customers who booked directly will be notified, but those using third-party agents should reach out directly using the airline’s dedicated hotline. Refunds or rerouting may be available.

What’s next?

With Wizz Air retrograding its Abu Dhabi network, the Caribbean-like Gulf–Balkans travel corridor is opening up. Etihad and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will likely fill the gap, but they haven’t officially confirmed schedules yet. Keep an eye on their websites for updates.