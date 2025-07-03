Sponsored: Luxury meets value with this limited-time summer staycation offer on Bluewaters

If a summer escape that blends barefoot luxury with bold perks sounds like your thing, look no further than Delano Dubai on Bluewaters. The chic lifestyle hotel has just enhanced its Dubai Retreat package — and it’s packed with feel-good extras to elevate your stay.

From now until September 30, guests can enjoy up to 25% off their stay, along with a complimentary breakfast buffet, dining credit (USD 50 per day for rooms or USD 100 for suites – thats approximately Dhs183 per day for rooms and Dhs367 for suites), and even a free Ain Dubai ticket per person during their stay. You’ll also enjoy a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) and late checkout until 4pm — perfect for squeezing in those last golden hours by the pool.

The location? Perfectly positioned on Bluewaters — wonderfully removed from the hustle, but only minutes from the city, it’s a retreat that feels a world away. Cool off in temperature-controlled pools, let little ones roam free at the Tropicool Kid’s Club, or head to one of six participating vibrant dining venues, where your daily dining credit can be used. Think laid-back bites at Tutto Passa, cocktails at Rose Bar, beachside luxury at La Cantine Beach, or immersive Japanese flavours at Gohan.

Whether you’re after a sun-soaked weekend away, a midweek reset, or a stylish city break with perks, Delano Dubai’s Dubai Retreat makes it all the more irresistible.

Bookings can be made here.