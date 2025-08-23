Save those dirhams with these Thursday ladies nights

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of these deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. If you’re looking for the best Thursday ladies’ nights across Dubai, then we have got you covered…

Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai

New: Alma Music and Art Lounge

Alma Music & Art Lounge presents Cassette Club with throwback hits from the 80s and 90s. Ladies can enjoy a special package for Dhs150 which includes free-flowing cocktails, wine, and unlimited chips – the perfect fuel for a night of dancing. Book here.

Location:Alma Music & Art Lounge, inside Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Offer: Dhs150 for unlimited cocktails, wine, and chips for ladies

Times: Thursdays, 10pm to 1am

Contact: +971 (04) 227 5569 or reservations@almabardubai.com

Asia Asia Business Bay

How much? While Go Geisha ladies’ night has been a stalwart Tuesday ladies’ night at the original Asia Asia in Pier 7 for years, the newer iteration in Business Bay hosts its own version on a Thursday.

Location: Asia Asia Business Bay, Renaissance Business Bay Hotel

Offer: Dhs250 for a two-course set menu and three drinks, Dhs250 for sparkling package

Times: Thursdays, 6pm to 1am

Contact: @asiaasiauae

Bahri Bar

A gorgeous cocktail bar housed inside Jumeirah Mina’A Salam, think refined elegance and a girlie catch up.

Location: Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Offer: For Dhs150 ladies can enjoy three drinks and a bao bun

Times: Every Thursday, from 9pm

Contact: (800) 323 232

@bahridubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday.

Location: Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks for ladies or Dhs220 for three hours

Times: Thursdays from 8pm

Contact: +971 54 994 1460

barflydubai.ae @barflydubai

Belgian Beer Cafe

Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and have some time without the guys.

Location: Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights

Offer: Four drinks and a slection of bar bites for Dhs99

Times: Thursday, from 6pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 423 4100

@belgianbarcafe

Black Flamingo

Head down to this Miami-inspired spot on Palm West Beach and expect a soundtrack of commercial tunes to dance the night away.

Location: Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West

Offer: Dhs175 for four hours of unlimited drinks and a set menu

Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm,

Contact: +971 4 513 4777

@blackflamingodxb

Boom Battle Bar

As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more.

Location: Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk

Offer: Dhs95 for four drinks, food and crazy golf

Times: Thursdays 8pm to 1am

Contact: dubai@boombattlebar.com

@boom.dxb

The Byron Bathers Club

Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. Is there anything better?

Location: The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4

Offer: Dhs99 for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria

Times: Thursdays from 7pm

Contact: (0)4 323 7378

@byronbathersclub

Canary Club

Hola Chicas ladies’ night at Canary Club in JLT is one of the best-value nights out there. At this Cali-cool style spot housed inside the Banyan Tree residences, party people bring the vibes on a Thursday, as ladies enjoy unlimited sips of wine and the signature Federica cocktail. In the cooler months, the party takes place on the gorgeously verdant rooftop Tiki’s, and it’s one of the city’s top Thursday ladies’ nights with great tunes and all-round good vibes.

Location: Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT

Offer: Free unlimited wine for ladies at the bar

Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 584 5999

@canaryclubdxb

CQ French Brasserie JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday.

Locations: CQ French Brasserie JLT, Cluster A, and Pullman Downtown, Business Bay

Offer: Dhs127 for unlimited wine and a main course

Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 514 9339

couqley.ae

En Fuego

En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out.

Location: En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm

Offer: Dhs169 for three drinks and two-course menu or Dhs199 for 3 course menu and 3 drinks

Times: Thursdays, 9pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 426 0750.

@enfuegodubai

Luchador Roof Cantina and Lounge

Gather your amigas and head to Luchador every Thursday for an evening bursting with flavour and rhythm. As the night unfolds, let the live band serenade you with Latin beats, setting the perfect backdrop for dancing and celebration. Luchador Roof Cantina & Lounge, Aloft Palm Jumerah

Location:Luchador Roof Cantina & Lounge, Aloft Palm Jumerah

Offer: Dhs99 for unlimited cocktails and wine for 3 hours, plus 30% off bites

Times: Thursdays, from 7pm

Contact: WhatsApp +971 (0)52 6093371

@luchadordubai

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: A great value ladies’ night for dinner and drinks, ladies’ night at Miss Tess a great night. The vibrant Asian restaurant is an Instagrammable setting for Thursday ladies’ night, paired with live entertainment.

Location: Miss Tess, TAJ Dubai, Business Bay

Offer: Dhs123 for a three-course meal and unlimited drinks

Times: Thursdays 6pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 50 189 6089

@misstessdubai

Nonya

At this lofty Pan-Asian restaurant in JLT, Thursday nights are an invitation to let your hair down, ladies. The ladies’ night deal is priced at Dhs165, and for that you’ll get unlimited cocktails and a two course menu.

Location: Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT

Offer: Dhs165 for unlimited wine and cocktails and a two course menu

Times: Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)52 263 1565

@nonyadubai