23 of the best Thursday night ladies' nights in Dubai
Save those dirhams with these Thursday ladies nights
Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of these deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. If you’re looking for the best Thursday ladies’ nights across Dubai, then we have got you covered…
Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai
New: Alma Music and Art Lounge
Alma Music & Art Lounge presents Cassette Club with throwback hits from the 80s and 90s. Ladies can enjoy a special package for Dhs150 which includes free-flowing cocktails, wine, and unlimited chips – the perfect fuel for a night of dancing. Book here.
Location:Alma Music & Art Lounge, inside Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Offer: Dhs150 for unlimited cocktails, wine, and chips for ladies
Times: Thursdays, 10pm to 1am
Contact: +971 (04) 227 5569 or reservations@almabardubai.com
Asia Asia Business Bay
How much? While Go Geisha ladies’ night has been a stalwart Tuesday ladies’ night at the original Asia Asia in Pier 7 for years, the newer iteration in Business Bay hosts its own version on a Thursday.
Location: Asia Asia Business Bay, Renaissance Business Bay Hotel
Offer: Dhs250 for a two-course set menu and three drinks, Dhs250 for sparkling package
Times: Thursdays, 6pm to 1am
Contact: @asiaasiauae
Bahri Bar
A gorgeous cocktail bar housed inside Jumeirah Mina’A Salam, think refined elegance and a girlie catch up.
Location: Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam
Offer: For Dhs150 ladies can enjoy three drinks and a bao bun
Times: Every Thursday, from 9pm
Contact: (800) 323 232
Barfly by Buddha Bar
Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday.
Location: Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah
Offer: Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks for ladies or Dhs220 for three hours
Times: Thursdays from 8pm
Contact: +971 54 994 1460
Belgian Beer Cafe
Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and have some time without the guys.
Location: Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights
Offer: Four drinks and a slection of bar bites for Dhs99
Times: Thursday, from 6pm to 12am
Contact: (0)4 423 4100
Black Flamingo
Head down to this Miami-inspired spot on Palm West Beach and expect a soundtrack of commercial tunes to dance the night away.
Location: Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West
Offer: Dhs175 for four hours of unlimited drinks and a set menu
Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm,
Contact: +971 4 513 4777
Boom Battle Bar
As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more.
Location: Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk
Offer: Dhs95 for four drinks, food and crazy golf
Times: Thursdays 8pm to 1am
Contact: dubai@boombattlebar.com
The Byron Bathers Club
Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. Is there anything better?
Location: The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4
Offer: Dhs99 for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria
Times: Thursdays from 7pm
Contact: (0)4 323 7378
Canary Club
Hola Chicas ladies’ night at Canary Club in JLT is one of the best-value nights out there. At this Cali-cool style spot housed inside the Banyan Tree residences, party people bring the vibes on a Thursday, as ladies enjoy unlimited sips of wine and the signature Federica cocktail. In the cooler months, the party takes place on the gorgeously verdant rooftop Tiki’s, and it’s one of the city’s top Thursday ladies’ nights with great tunes and all-round good vibes.
Location: Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT
Offer: Free unlimited wine for ladies at the bar
Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm
Contact: (0)4 584 5999
CQ French Brasserie JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown
This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday.
Locations: CQ French Brasserie JLT, Cluster A, and Pullman Downtown, Business Bay
Offer: Dhs127 for unlimited wine and a main course
Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm
Contact: (0)4 514 9339
En Fuego
En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out.
Location: En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm
Offer: Dhs169 for three drinks and two-course menu or Dhs199 for 3 course menu and 3 drinks
Times: Thursdays, 9pm to 12am
Contact: (0)4 426 0750.
Luchador Roof Cantina and Lounge
Location:Luchador Roof Cantina & Lounge, Aloft Palm Jumerah
Offer: Dhs99 for unlimited cocktails and wine for 3 hours, plus 30% off bites
Times: Thursdays, from 7pm
Contact: WhatsApp +971 (0)52 6093371
Miss Tess
What’s the deal: A great value ladies’ night for dinner and drinks, ladies’ night at Miss Tess a great night. The vibrant Asian restaurant is an Instagrammable setting for Thursday ladies’ night, paired with live entertainment.
Location: Miss Tess, TAJ Dubai, Business Bay
Offer: Dhs123 for a three-course meal and unlimited drinks
Times: Thursdays 6pm to 11pm
Contact: +971 50 189 6089
Nonya
At this lofty Pan-Asian restaurant in JLT, Thursday nights are an invitation to let your hair down, ladies. The ladies’ night deal is priced at Dhs165, and for that you’ll get unlimited cocktails and a two course menu.
Location: Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT
Offer: Dhs165 for unlimited wine and cocktails and a two course menu
Times: Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm
Contact: (0)52 263 1565
Republic Adda Bar and Lounge
Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages, house wines and spirits, sparkling wine and mocktails. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline.
Location: Republic Adda Bar and Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay
Offer: Free flowing beverages for the ladies for Dhs99 and 30 per cent off the menu
Times: Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm
Contact: (0)52 924 7596.
Oche
An incredibly fun destination, Oche is a darts venue that welcomes people to bond (or possibly fall out) over the game and Thursdays are their ladies night of choice.
Location: Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall
Offer: Dhs150 for free flowing drinks and 115 minutes of darts and 30 per cent off food menu
Times: Thursdays from 7pm to midnight
Contact: +971 (04) 570 9118
Paradiso
Ladies, Paradiso has you covered on Thursdays with their Queen of Hearts Ladies’ Night. From 7pm until 11pm, head over to the swanky cocktail bar for an incredible night of bold cocktails and incredible theatrics.
Location: Paradiso, FIVE LUXE, JBR
Offer: Dhs200 for four drinks and three tapas
Times: Thurdays from 7pm to 11pm
Contact: +971 (0)4 455 9989
Rare
What’s the deal: Rare, the cool steakhouse in City Walk’s licensed district, C2, is offering unlimited pours of house wine at the bar for ladies every Thursday from 8pm onwards. Yes, really. And you know you can’t go home without picking some delicious bites off the menu. Yum…
Location: Rare, C2, City Walk
Offer: Free unlimited house wine for ladies at the bar
Times: Thursdays, from 8pm
Contact: (0)4 287 4604
Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar
Location: Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, Dubai Marina
Offer: Dhs150 for unlimited cocktails, mocktails and wine
Times: Thursdays 7pm to 10pm
Contact: +971 (0) 4 317 6000
Soiree
This beautiful Manhattan-style parlour is the place to be for ladies on Thursday nights in Dubai. Don’t be shy and ask the sommeliers for advice on the best flavour combinations.
Location: Soirée Wine Bar, Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay
Offer: Ladies get three free drinks plus 50 per cent off the menu.
Times: Thursdays from 7pm,
Contact: (0)55 413 6648
Tania’s Teahouse
Pretty pink cafe Tania’s Teahouse upgraded to a licensed location earlier this year, bringing with it a new happy hour – and now a ladies’ night. Taking place every Thursday at the Dubai Hills. Included in the drinks deal, you’ll get house spirits, wine, sparkling and selected cocktails.
Location: Tania’s Dubai Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 3
Offer: Dhs99 for four drinks and 25 per cent off the food menu
Times: Thursdays, 4pm to 11pm
Contact: (0)4 282 4606
Warehouse
Ladies, it’s your time to shine at She’licious. This cute industrial style restaurant and bar has an amazing deal for Thursday ladies’ night.
Location: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road
Offer: Ladies get free flowing drinks from Dhs99 and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu
Times: Thursdays from 7pm
Contact: (0)4 702 2455
Ula
For Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai, head to rustic-luxe beach bar and restaurant on the Palm Jumeirah. Ula brings Bali vibes to the shore of Dukes The Palm. There’s so many reasons to visit this gorgeous spot, from candlelit evening brunches to bubbly breakfasts.
Location: Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah
Offer: Dhs200 for a two course menu and three drinks for ladies
Times: Thursdays 6pm to 11pm
Contact: (0)4 566 3041
Images: Supplied