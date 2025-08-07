Northern Emirates’ stunning waterfront escapes for a laid-back day out

There’s a quiet kind of beauty to the Northern Emirates, less skyscrapers, more coastal charm. From Ajman to Ras Al Khaimah, these spots feel like a quick escape from city life. You’re not far, but it feels like you are, even if it’s just for the day. Think calm views, slower pace, and that almost-holiday mood. If you’re looking to switch into chill mode, here are seven beautiful spots in the Northern Emirates where coffee (or a cocktail) feels like a getaway with a view.

Wave Café Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helena | Dubai Travel (@olenatraveller)

Right on the water in Dibba Al Hisn, Wave is a calm, laid-back spot with sea views, clean interiors and a menu that goes from breakfast staples to big comfort dishes. The vibe is easy. From iced coffees to pastries, truffle pasta and a long breezy terrace that makes you want to stay longer than planned, it’s relaxed, quietly elegant, and a perfect day-into-evening kind of spot.

Location: Wave Café & Restaurant, Dibba Al-Hisn, Sharjah

Times: Daily, 8am to 12am

Contact: (0)54 487 9991 | @wavecafe.ae

Turtle Beach Restaurant and Bar, Dibba, Fujairah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turtle Beach – Restaurant & Bar (@turtle_beach_restaurant_bar)

Tucked inside the Royal Beach Hotel & Resort, Turtle Beach offers relaxed outdoor dining with stunning views of Dibba Rock and the sea. The menu highlights fresh seafood and light dishes, perfectly matched with refreshing mocktails. The peaceful setting by the water is ideal for unwinding, while nearby you can also try jet skiing or kayaking if you’re up for a bit of adventure.

Location: Turtle Beach Restaurant and Bar, Al Faqeet Area, Dibba Al Fujairah

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)9 244 9444 | @turtle_beach_restaurant_bar

Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar, Ras Al Khaimah

Set on Al Marjan Island, Karma Kafé brings its signature moody glam to the shores of RAK. The space pairs modern interiors with panoramic waterfront views and a Pan-Asian menu that leans bold but refined. Go for sunset drinks, stay for the DJ sets, and soak in a atmosphere that’s equal parts laid-back and luxe.

Location: Karma Kafé RAK by Buddha-Bar, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Times: Daily, 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)7 209 0099 | buddhabar.com

Ramsa Lounge, Ras Al Khaimah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah (@intercontinentalrasalkhaimah)

With minimalist interiors and a menu focused on boutique teas, cold brews, and fresh pastries, Ramsa Lounge keeps things simple and solid. It’s the kind of place you head to when you’re after an easy catch-up, a solo coffee date, or something sweet to end the day because desserts go half price in the evenings at this spot.

Location: Ramsa Lounge, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Al Rafaa, Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

Times: Daily, 8am to 10pm

Contact: (0)7 202 6666 | @ramsalounge

Palma Saray Restaurant & Café, Umm Al Quwain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙢𝙖 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙩 (@palmabeachresortandspa)

Set on the water in Umm Al Quwain, Palma Saray is a floating restaurant and café with views in every direction. It’s a laid-back place for breakfast, lunch or dinner, with both indoor and outdoor seating and a relaxed atmosphere that suits all kinds of plans, from casual catchups to quiet evenings out.

Location: Palma Saray Restaurant & Café, Al Khor 1, Umm Al Quwain

Times: Daily, 9am to 2am

Contact: (0)56 822 2823 | @palmasarayrestaurantandcafe

ZanziBar, Ajman

Perched just steps from the shore, ZanziBar is the spot for seafront dining with a view. Sunlit and breezy by day, by night it turns quietly romantic, think flickering candlelight and the gentle lapping of waves. The seafood menu runs from grilled lobster and calamari to fresh catch of the day, all paired with signature cocktails and mocktails.

Location: ZanziBar, Ajman Hotel, Al Nakhil 2, Ajman

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)6 714 5582 | @ajmanhotel

Sahar Beach Bar, Ras Al Khaimah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saharbeachbar

There’s a laid-back beach rhythm at Sahar Beach Bar. Sand beneath your feet, a breeze in the air, and light bites alongside cocktails or cold drinks. Days are relaxed, evenings turn soft and mellow, and the setting naturally switches itself up with the sunset over the Arabian coast.

Location: Sahar Beach Bar, InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Ras Al Khaimah

Times: Sun–Thu, 10am to 11pm; Fri–Sat, 10am to 12am

Contact: (0)7 202 6666 | @saharbeachbar