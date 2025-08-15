Fill your belly with these top iconic dishes around the UAE with our handy guide

From aromatic spices to sizzling street eats, the UAE is a culinary crossroads where tradition meets innovation with every dish. In this A to Z food guide, we’re serving up a mouthwatering journey through some of the most iconic dishes you absolutely have to try here in the UAE.

Do note, while not all dishes mentioned below are traditional Emirati cuisine, they originate from the Middle Eastern region and are popular here in the UAE.

Arayes

Arayes is a Lebanese crisp pan-fried pita packed with spicy, aromatic meat filling. Arayes actually means ‘bride and groom’ in English, and certain tribes served this dish to honour the newlyweds.

Where to try: Al Mallah Dhiyafah

Balaleet

A staple breakfast dish of Emirati cuisine, Balaleet traditionally consists of vermicelli sweetened with sugar, cardamom, rose water, and saffron and served with an omelette.

Where to try: The Arabian Tea House

Chabab

Chabab (also spelled jabab or chebab) is an Emirati version of a pancake that is fermented with yeast and flavoured with cardamom and saffron. You can enjoy it with honey and cheese, too.

Where to try: Al Ustad Special Kabab

Dawood Basha

The Middle-Eastern version of meatballs, Dawood Basha is a meatball stew paired with tender potatoes and peas, simmered in a flavourful tomato sauce. It is named after its greatest fan, King Daoud Basha who was the governor of Baghdad during the Ottoman Empire. He loved the dish so much, he had it every day.

Where to try: Lebanese Home Kitchen

Emirati Machboos

If you’ve been to any Emirati family gathering or celebration, you’re sure to see Emirati Machboos on the table. It’s a dish prepped with basmati rice, meat (lamb or chicken) and mild spices. Essentially, it’s biryani but with an Emirati twist.

Where to try: The Arabian Tea House

Falafel

This is a popular Middle Eastern dish, and can be found at numerous spots around the UAE from small hole-in-the-wall cafes to fancy restaurants. It is made up of mashed chickpeas, herbs, onion, garlic, and spices and can be either fried or baked. You can either eat it as is paired with tahina sauce, or get it in a wrap with fresh salad.

Where to try: Al Mallah Dhiyafah

Ghuzi

Also spelt Khuzi, Ghuzi is considered the national dish of the UAE. A whole lamb is slow-roasted until the meat falls off the bone. It is paired with nuts, vegetables, raisins, and a blend of spices on top of a bed of rice.

Where to try: Siraj Restaurant

Harees

Harees is a traditional Arabic dish with a porridge-like consistency but is prepared with wheat grain, meat, and ghee. If you prefer your dishes with more heat, try Haleem, essentially a spiced-up version of Harees.

Where to try: Khalid Huriah Traditional Kitchen and Restaurant

Ijjeh

Love eggs? Try Ijjeh, a flavourful Middle Eastern egg dish that is a blend of eggs, herbs, and spices. If you want to jazz it up a little bit, add in vegetables like courgettes or peppers. It can also be pan-fried until crispy and be consumed as a fritter.

Jasheed

Fans of seafood here in the UAE must try Jasheed – an Emirati dish primarily consumed in coastal cities like Ras Al Khaimah. The curry is prepared with small pieces of shark (or other local fish), onions, garlic, and spices and served with rice.

Where to try: Al Fanar Seafood Restaurant, Bahar Restaurant

Knafeh

You can’t consider yourself a fan of sweet treats if you’ve lived in the UAE and haven’t tried Knafeh. The traditional Palestinian dessert is made with kadayif (spun pastry dough) and layered with cheese and soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup. It is crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside. The dessert has deep roots in Palestine.

Where to try: Palestine pavilion at Global Village UAE, Feras Al Diyafa Sweets and Mama’esh

Luqaimat

Luqaimat translates to ‘small bites’ here in the UAE. It is a popular Middle Eastern dessert consisting of deep-fried, sweet dumplings, drizzled with date syrup or honey. It’s crunch on the outside, and soft and airy on the inside, and it’s best when devoured piping hot. While it is usually associated and consumed during Ramadan, if you head to Global Village UAE, you can enjoy it throughout the season.

Where to try: Global Village UAE, Al Fanar

Mehalabiya

Mehalabiya, or Muhalabia is a traditional (and delicious) Middle Eastern milk pudding, made with as few as four ingredients. It’s typically made using a combination of milk, sugar, flour, and sugar. It can be served hot or cold, though many prefer the latter. It can also be garnished with pistachios and rose petals.

Where to try: Qwaider Al Nabulsi

Namoura

Namoura is a type of semolina cake that goes by many other names, including namoura, basbousa, revani, and safra. It is made typically made using coarse semolina, Greek yogurt, coconut, butter or ghee, sugar, baking powder and baking soda. It is drizzled with sugar syrup, and sweet tooth fans will love it for its rich, buttery flavour, and soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Where to try: Brocar Sweets

Olives (served with zaatar or labneh)

Heading to an Emirati restaurant or home? Most likely, marinated olives will be served paired with a dip. It often makes up part of the selection of hot and cold appetizers, with many pairing it with cheese and bread. It’s simple but very delicious, so much so that you’ll find the serving bowl empty before even realising.

Qahwa

In Arabic, qahwa primarily means coffee. It is a traditional method of preparing coffee in the Middle East, and each country has its own unique recipe. The coffee has a distinctive depth of flavor and earthy, nutty notes which is brewed in a traditional Arabic coffee pot (called dallah).

Where to try: Cafe Bateel

Rigag

An Emirati flatbread, which is extremely thin and crispy, with an egg and cheese filling, and sometimes honey. It is cooked on a hot griddle and is usually enjoyed at breakfast.

Where to try: Al Jalboot

Shawarma

Bring up the topic of shawarma with your friends, and the first thing you’re bound to hear is declarations of where the best shawarma in Dubai is. The popular street food in the Middle East (which origins in Turkey) and here in Dubai, and there are more than enough options to try. Essentially, it is prepared with spit-roasted layers of lamb, beef, or chicken, which is stuffed into a pita bread with salad (lettuce, tomato, and pickles) and either garlic sauce, or tahina. You can add fries to your shawarma, or enjoy them on the side.

Where to try: Al Hallab, Eat & Drink restaurant, Triple FFF

Thareed

This traditional Arab bread soup or stew originates from Mecca, Saudi Arabia, but is a popular dish in the Gulf region. The dish is even mentioned in a collection of sayings of the Prophet Mohammed. It is a slow-cooked stew of tender meat, spiced tomato broth, and vegetables, infused with spices. Thareed is typically eaten during Ramadan as a light yet filling meal to break the fast at Iftar but can be enjoyed throughout the year as a warm comfort food.

Where to try: Noor Al Mandi

Warak Enab

In Arabic, ‘Warak Enab translates to vine leaves or grape leaves. The dishes are usually stuffed with a mixture of rice, meat (usually beef), and spices, and then boiled in water. The water can also be infused with lemon or tomato for more flavour. The ingredients can vary from region to region, but each family can also make it differently.

Where to try: Ybala Wrq Ena

Yalanji

Yalanji is the vegetarian version of Warak Enab. Instead of meat, the stuffing is a mix of white rice, typically short grain, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, parsley, garlic, eggplant and more. Similar to Warak Enab, it is cooked in a tangy and flavourful broth until they melt in your mouth. Yum.

Where to try: Yalangi Kitchen & Cafe

Zataar/Zataar Manakeeh

Manakeesh is a popular Middle Eastern flatbread dish, and comes in various forms but usually with zaatar. Zataar is a Palestinin blend of wild herbs, popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. Usually it is enjoyed with manakeesh – a Levantine flatbread, or you can add it as an ingredient to other Middle Eastern dishes.

Where to try: Kaak Al Manara Restaurant & Bakery

