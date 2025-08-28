Sponsored: The leading alcohol beverage retailer has introduced a sleek new website, already live in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, and now being launched in Abu Dhabi, enhancing the shopping experience for customers across the UAE

If you need to stock up your home bar and don’t want to leave the house, grab your phone or laptop, and head to the newly launched African + Eastern shopping website: AfricanEasternOnline.com.

African + Eastern is the largest distributor and retailer of beverage alcohol brands in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf region, trusted by the region’s leading hotels, restaurants, and hospitality chains. With 46 retail stores across the UAE (35 in Dubai, 10 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and one in Ras Al Khaimah) and five in Oman, they offer an impressive range of popular and rare beverages.

And you can shop to your heart’s content online. Its website has had a cool makeover, allowing users to navigate between products faster and go through a seamless checkout process. African + Eastern is committed to authenticity and quality and ensures customers receive genuine products at great value. Shoppers can enjoy everyday low prices, monthly deals, and special price drops, making it easy to save while stocking up on favourites or trying something new.

What’s new?

Some of the key features and benefits users will get to enjoy include express delivery, where you can enjoy your newly purchased sips in two hours or less.