African + Eastern unveils new online shopping platform for Abu Dhabi shoppers
Sponsored: The leading alcohol beverage retailer has introduced a sleek new website, already live in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, and now being launched in Abu Dhabi, enhancing the shopping experience for customers across the UAE
If you need to stock up your home bar and don’t want to leave the house, grab your phone or laptop, and head to the newly launched African + Eastern shopping website: AfricanEasternOnline.com.
African + Eastern is the largest distributor and retailer of beverage alcohol brands in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf region, trusted by the region’s leading hotels, restaurants, and hospitality chains. With 46 retail stores across the UAE (35 in Dubai, 10 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and one in Ras Al Khaimah) and five in Oman, they offer an impressive range of popular and rare beverages.
And you can shop to your heart’s content online. Its website has had a cool makeover, allowing users to navigate between products faster and go through a seamless checkout process. African + Eastern is committed to authenticity and quality and ensures customers receive genuine products at great value. Shoppers can enjoy everyday low prices, monthly deals, and special price drops, making it easy to save while stocking up on favourites or trying something new.
What’s new?
Some of the key features and benefits users will get to enjoy include express delivery, where you can enjoy your newly purchased sips in two hours or less.
If you prefer to collect your drinks at an African & Eastern shop closest to you (or your destination), you can opt for Click & Collect. With this option you can shop for your drinks online, reserve them, and just collect them in store. There are 10 locations available, and plans are in place to expand to additional locations in the coming months. This is the perfect option if you prefer to shop in the comfort of your own home (or are terrified about knocking something off the shelves in the store.)
Once you’re done adding to cart, you can then enjoy a faster checkout experience. The process is smoother and a great option, especially for those quick purchases.
For those of you looking for something new to try, African + Eastern has introduced an advanced search option and filters so you can easily find products by category, brand, or occasion. Your browsing experience has also been optimised, allowing for a seamless browsing journey.
Each product also now offers detailed descriptions, so you can make a good choice based on your requirements. The new website will also offer personalised product recommendations where you can discover new favorites based on your preferences.
As an added bonus, you will also be able to unlock exclusive deals and offers, allowing you to save your dirhams or add additional drinks to your cart.
Need another reason to shop? We have a discount just for What’s On readers. Use WD20 to receive a 20% discount to receive express delivery within 2 hours. Click and collect is also available.
The code will be valid in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain only via the African + Eastern UAE app. You can use it up to three times only until October 31, 2025.
Want to check it out? Head to AfricanEasternOnline.com or download the African + Eastern UAE app available on Apple and Google Play Stores.