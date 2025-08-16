Sky high views, golden trays, and world class patisserie, here’s where to sip and snack like a sovereign at afternoon teas in Abu Dhabi.

Afternoon teas in Abu Dhabi is more than a tradition, it’s a special experience. The city has made this classic British ritual its own with Arabic sweets, Champagne, attentive service, stunning views, and beautiful desserts. Whether you’re celebrating or just enjoying your day, these places offer more than tea, they give you a moment fit for royalty.

Majlis by Pierre Hermé

A pastry masterpiece by the ‘Picasso of Pastry’.

Afternoon tea at Majlis by Pierre Hermé is more than just a meal, it is a journey through the creativity of one of the world’s top pastry chefs. Start with a small appetizer, enjoy tasty savoury bites, and try the famous Ispahan before finishing with signature pastries and warm scones. Served with rare teas and Geisha coffee, each course tells a part of Pierre Hermé’s delicious story, delicate, rich, and unforgettable.

Location: Majlis by Pierre Hermé, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm (advance booking required)

Contact: 02 813 5550

@rosewoodabudhabi

Crystal Lounge

An elegant tea tale with international flair.

Afternoon tea at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi is a stylish experience that mixes global tea traditions with classic treats. A tea sommelier helps guests create a custom blend before enjoying a generous selection of savoury and sweet bites. You can choose between a classic English menu or a Middle Eastern-inspired one with treats like baklava and mafroukeh. For kids, the Tiny Tea menu offers fun options like popsicles, mini pizzas, and sweets.

Location: Crystal Lounge, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers, Corniche

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs195 per person, Dhs295 with Champagne, Tiny Tea (for children) Dhs95

Contact: (02) 694 4553

@stregisabudhabi

Level 45

A once-exclusive space now serving sky-high indulgence.

Level 45 was once only for members but now welcomes guests looking for a special afternoon tea. With stunning views of the Abu Dhabi skyline, this elegant spot offers white-glove service and a menu created by Chef Sumeda. You can enjoy tasty savoury dishes like honey-glazed duck and rich desserts such as bourbon vanilla flan in a classy setting.

Location: Level 45, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche W St, Al Bateen

Times: Daily, 2pm and 4pm (24 hour advance booking required)

Cost: Dhs280 per person, Dhs350 with a glass of sparkling

Contact: 02 811 5666

@conradetihadtowers

Brew and Bloom

A serene summer escape with tea, treats, and live melodies.

This season, the Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La becomes a peaceful spot for Brew and Bloom, a summer afternoon tea created by the hotel’s top chefs. Guests can enjoy a selection of artisan sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream, and fresh fruity desserts. All of this is served with signature teas and gentle live music. Whether you choose mocktails, cocktails, or Champagne, this elegant experience offers a refreshing break from the summer heat.

Location: Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs150 (with tea, coffee, or mocktails), Dhs235 (with cocktails), Dhs255 (with champagne) (Shangri-La Circle Members enjoy 25% savings)

Contact: 02 509 8555

@shangrilaabudhabi

Majlis

An elevated celebration of Arabic flavours.

Afternoon tea at Majlis offers a rich cultural experience where Arabian hospitality meets elegant treats. Set in a calm beachfront location, guests can choose between two carefully prepared options: the Arabic Savoury & Sweet High Tea or the Arabic Sweet High Tea, both for two people. Enjoy traditional delicacies, quality teas, and beautiful presentation full of local flavour and charm.

Location: Majlis, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort

Times: Daily, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs338 (Arabic Savoury & Sweet High Tea for two), Dhs318 (Arabic Sweet High Tea for two)

Contact: (02) 811 4342, jsirestaurants@jumeirah.com

@jumeirahsaadiyatisland