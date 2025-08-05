Lebanese food lovers – Al Hallab MOE is worth a revisit

If you’ve ever craved mezze mid-shopping, chances are you’ve ended up at Al Hallab MOE. It’s been around for years, and now, it’s had a full makeover. The Lebanese restaurant, known for its classic favourites and family-style vibe, has reopened with a whole new refined look, but kept the same great food that’s made it a Dubai staple. We popped in for a visit.

The new look

Up on Level 2 next to VOX Cinemas, Al Hallab’s updated space is bright, calm, and stylish. Traditional Lebanese elements, like the Phoenician Flower, appear throughout in carved textures, patterned tiles, and subtle artwork that adds warmth. There’s an indoor terrace that catches natural light, alongside a modern open kitchen framed by greenery. The expanded sweets counter is now on display, nodding to the brand’s Tripoli-born bakery roots. Dark woods, soft neutrals, and high ceilings give the space room to breathe. It’s still recognisably Al Hallab, just more refined.

The food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The menu at Al Hallab still does exactly what it’s known for, generous, authentic Lebanese comfort food. Cold mezze options include creamy hummus (classic or meat-topped), moutabal, baba ghanoush, labneh with garlic, and vine leaves, while hot starters range from crisp sambousek to chicken liver and golden fried kibbeh. Before getting to the main course, don’t miss the signature Baalbakieh which is baked soft dough filled with seasoned meat. Mains lean on the grill: think juicy shish tawouk, lamb chops, kafta, and seafood, all served with savoury sides like batata harra. The dessert menu includes everything we love from the Levant: baklava, halawet al jeben, knafeh, and rice pudding – a nod to the brand’s Tripoli-born pastry roots, and still a favourite among regulars who stop by just for something sweet.

The details

Location: Al Hallab, Mall of the Emirates, Level 2, next to VOX Cinemas

Times: Daily from 10am to midnight

Contact: (0)4 341 1880 | alhallabrestaurant.com | @alhallabuae