Bar du Port is coming to Yas Marina Abu Dhabi later this year. Expect Riviera vibes, stylish mixed drinks, and a lively crowd in a waterfront setting where luxury meets fun

Abu Dhabi, get ready to raise your glasses. Bar du Port, the French-style bar that has been charming Dubai, Doha, Beirut, Byblos and Cairo, is dropping anchor at Yas Marina later this year. Think Riviera chic with just the right amount of mischief.

The new location will take over the prime waterfront spot that has been home to Iris for more than a decade. It is a big swap, but Iris fans shouldn’t panic just yet. The brand is working on its next act, while Bar du Port sails in with its own blend of luxury and fun.

If you have ever visited one of their other locations, you will know Bar du Port is not your average bar. It is the kind of place where drinks come with a side of French flair, where the crowd is a mix of jet-setters and locals, and where the music and menu keep the energy buzzing long after sunset. This is the kind of bar that makes you feel like you’ve been whisked straight to the Riviera, even if your passport is still in your pocket.

General Manager Jacque Kassab said this was an exciting new chapter.

“We are thrilled to bring Bar du Port’s signature flair to Yas Marina and look forward to welcoming guests from across the world,” Kassab said.

The Yas Marina address feels like a natural fit, simply because it’s already a playground for nightlife, food, and fast cars. Bar du Port’s arrival cements its reputation as a hotspot for those who like their evenings with a dash of glamour.

And this is only the beginning. The group behind Bar du Port, AlphaMind, has big plans for Abu Dhabi, with three more venues on the way in the next year and a half. Bar du Port is expected to open sometime between October and December to usher Abu Dhabi into its world of “a little luxury, a lot of fun.”

