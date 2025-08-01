Craving something delicious in Abu Dhabi? From silky cheesecake to vibrant Spanish paella and fresh, zesty guacamole, these three dishes promise to delight every palate.

This weekend, make your way to Abu Dhabi’s top dining spots and treat yourself to a trio of standout dishes. Whether it’s the creamy, indulgent cheesecake at LPM, the flavour-packed seafood and chicken paella at Café Del Mar, or COYA’s iconic tableside guacamole, these dishes offer a taste of luxury, tradition, and bold flavour. Ready to elevate your foodie game? Here’s where to find them.

Cheesecake at LPM Restaurant & Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐮 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢 🇦🇪 (@lpmabudhabi)

Silky, rich, and impossibly smooth. LPM’s signature cheesecake is the kind of dessert that keeps you coming back. Light yet indulgent, it’s made with a delicate hand, achieving that perfect balance between creamy and airy. Served with a vibrant berry sauce on the side, it’s a beautifully simple dish that lets the quality shine. Whether you’re wrapping up a long lunch or indulging in a late-night bite, this one’s a must.

Location: LPM Restaurant & Bar, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: 12pm to 1am

Contact: 02 692 9600

Seafood & Chicken Paella at Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café del Mar Abu Dhabi (@cafedelmarabudhabi)

Get a taste of Spain right on Yas Island with Café Del Mar’s signature seafood and chicken paella. Loaded with juicy prawns, tender chicken, and fragrant saffron rice, this vibrant dish is made to share and perfect for long, leisurely bites by the waterfront.

Location: Café Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 10am to 2am

Contact: 050 402 2283

Signature Guacamole & Chips at COYA Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COYA Dubai (@coyadubai)

Missed Avocado Day? No problem. COYA’s signature guacamole and chips is a must-try any day of the week. Made tableside with perfectly ripe Hass avocados, red onion, red pepper, fresh coriander, sea salt, and lime, it’s bold, chunky, and full of vibrant flavour. Served with crisp corn tortillas, it’s the kind of dish that turns a simple snack into an event.

Location: COYA, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 4pm and 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Contact: 02 306 7000