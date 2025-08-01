Hungry for something new? From indulgent comfort food to refined plates bursting with flavour, these must-try dishes are stealing the spotlight across Dubai.

Dubai’s dining scene is ever-evolving, and this week we’re spotlighting six standout dishes you need on your radar. Think melt-in-your-mouth wagyu served straight from the pot, a Peruvian-inspired dessert that plays with texture and spice, and pasta perfection that brings the coast of Italy to your plate. Whether you’re in the mood for bold, creative, or comforting, here’s what to order right now.

Wagyu Kamameshi at Matagi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matagi Dubai (@matagidubai)

A comforting Japanese classic done with flair, the Wagyu Kamameshi at Matagi features premium tender beef slow-cooked in a traditional iron pot. Each grain of rice is infused with deep umami richness, and it’s served straight from the pot for maximum flavour and warmth.

Location: Matagi, Raffles The Palm

Times: Daily, 6pm to 11.30pm

Contact: 04 248 8888

Lucuma Fruit Puree at Clay Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Dubai (@clay_dubai)

An adventurous blend of textures and flavours, this standout dessert at Clay Dubai layers lucuma purée with homemade cinnamon ice cream, a togarashi cracker, quinoa crumble, manchego cream, and a touch of berry jam. It’s sweet, spicy, creamy, and completely unforgettable.

Location: Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Time: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: 04 422 5600

Spaghetti alle Vongole at TOTO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOTÓ Dubai (@totorestaurantdubai)

A must-try for seafood lovers, Spaghetti alle Vongole at Toto Dubai is a simple yet elegant dish that lets the delicate flavours of the sea shine. Fresh clams, garlic, olive oil, and a touch of white wine create a classic that’s both comforting and refined.

Location: Toto, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Times: 12pm to 1am

Contact: 04 215 2121

Image: Instagram