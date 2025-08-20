Astrology meets appetite: best restaurants in Dubai that speak your zodiac language

Even if you roll your eyes at horoscopes, there’s something entertaining (and occasionally scarily accurate) about seeing yourself summed up in a star sign. So, what if each had a go-to spot among the best restaurants in Dubai that fits the personality and gives off the same kind of energy? Here’s where your zodiac would most likely be dining… and ordering dessert too.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Zuma

Aries is confident and driven, always ready to lead and set the tone. Independent, fiery, and full of energy, Aries thrives on adventure and making a statement, without being too loud. Zuma’s vibrant yet minimalist design mirror that energy, with its contemporary edge woven into every detail, from ambience to attitude.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Mon–Fri: 12pm to 3.30pm & 6pm til late; Sat: 1.30 to 4pm & 6pm to 1am; Sun: 12 to 4pm & 6pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 425 5660 | @zumadubai

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

La Petite Maison (LPM)

Taurus craves luxury and indulgence. LPM’s chic, warm setting in DIFC matches their love for the finer things, with elegant interiors, creative details, and a menu that reflects their refined, sensual taste. Its casual-chic Mediterranean spirit speaks to Taurus’ love of comfort, quality, and timeless style.

Location: Gate Village No, 8 – DIFC – Dubai

Times: Monday to Friday: 12pm to 1am | Saturday & Sunday: 12:30pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 439 0505 | @lpmdubai

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Amelia

Social, curious, and always craving connection, Gemini thrives in Amelia’s extravagant setting, perfect for mingling and sparking conversations. But Gemini also values their quiet moments. For those times when they want to retreat and focus, the hidden speakeasy Voyage by Amelia is a stylish yet intimate escape, the perfect balance between social buzz and personal space.

Location: Amelia Restaurant & Lounge, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily 7pm–3am

Contact: (0) 4 328 2805 | @amelia.dubai

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Pierchic

Sentimental and deeply intuitive, Cancer longs for comfort, intimacy, and a peaceful retreat. Pierchic’s romantic, over-the-water setting, with endless sea views, is a serene escape where warmth and nurturing energy creates the perfect intimate atmosphere for this sensitive soul.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat jumeriah – Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu: 6:30pm to 10pm | Fri & Sat: 1pm to 2:30pm, 6:30pm to 10:30pm | Sun: 1pm to 2:30pm, 6:30pm to 10pm

Contact: (800) 323232 | @pierchicdubai

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Amazonico

Glam, confident, and born to shine, Leo loves the spotlight. Amazonico, with its lush rainforest interiors, Latin beats, and electric energy, is the ultimate stage. It’s bold, vibrant, and impossible to ignore, just like Leo. It’s the kind of place where they don’t just show up, they make an entrance, turn heads, and own the room.

Location: DIFC Pavilion – Dubai

Times: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 571 3999 | @amazonicodubai

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Attiko

Virgos value precision, calm, and understated elegance, and Attiko ticks all those boxes. Located on the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko surrounds you with stunning views through floor-to-ceiling windows, all set to a groovy, contemporary atmosphere. This refined space appeals to Virgo’s love for quality, with every detail designed for comfort. Relaxed yet sophisticated, it’s a perfect match for Virgo’s taste.

Location: Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily from 6pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 350 9983 | @attikodubai

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Signor Sassi

Signor Sassi’s chic rooftop setting at St. Regis Gardens feels like a Roman holiday; olive trees, white tablecloths, sculptural lighting, and soft Italian glamour. It’s romantic and indulgent. For a sign that values connection above all, it’s the kind of place where Libra unwinds over good wine and deep conversation.

Location: St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily: 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 278 4848.@signorsassidubai

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Ossiano

Intense, mysterious, and deeply sensual, Scorpio vibes with Ossiano’s underwater setting and immersive energy. Surrounded by the quiet beauty of marine life, this moody, dreamlike space feels both otherworldly and intimate. The progressive French menu is rich and layered, just like Scorpio, who craves depth and a touch of the surreal.

Location: The Palm, Atlantis The Palm

Times: Daily 6pm–12am

Contact: (0)4 426 0770 | @ossianodubai

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill

Curious, free-spirited, and always down to try something new, Sagittarius thrives in lively yet relaxed settings. The MAINE’s chilled-out, New England-style brasserie vibe and globally inspired menu speak to their love of variety and travel. It’s the kind of place where Sagittarius can socialize, explore new tastes, and let their adventurous spirit roam free.

Location: Ground Floor, The DoubleTree by Hilton – Dubai

Times: Daily from 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 457 6719 | @themaindxb

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Alici

Ambitious, disciplined, and classic, Capricorn values dining that reflects quality and craftsmanship. Alici’s refined Southern Italian seafood menu and serene Bluewaters Island setting align with their appreciation for tradition and detail. Every element is well thought-out, creating a calm, sophisticated atmosphere that suits Capricorn’s precise nature.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Times: Monday to Friday from 12pm to 4pm, 5pm to 11pm | Saturday & Sunday from 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 275 2577 | @alicidubai

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Nobu

Aquarius values innovation, originality, and doing things their own way. Nobu Dubai nails that vibe, it takes Japanese traditions and gives them a global twist, all set within a modern, minimalist space that reflects Aquarius’ forward-thinking nature. The menu is creative, the presentation is on point, and it’s totally the kind of spot where an Aquarius would fit right in exploring something new and unique.

Location: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Thursday: 6pm to 1am | Friday & Saturday: 12:30pm to 3pm, 6pm to 1:30am | Sunday: 12:30pm to 3pm, 6pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 426 0760 | @nobudubai

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

HANU

Pisces is dreamy, intuitive, and drawn to experiences that feel atmospheric yet calm. HANU’s warm lighting and elegant interiors speak to their emotional depth. It’s the kind of place where Pisces can unwind, connect, and let their imagination settle into something slow, laid-back, and beautifully crafted.

Location: Nakheel Mall, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Times: 6pm to 1am Sunday through Wednesday, and from 6pm to 2am Thursday through Saturday

Contact: (0)4 278 4844 | @hanu_dubai