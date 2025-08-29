What’s really working? The best skincare treatments in Dubai right now

We all want healthy, glowing skin. And while every face tells a different story, most of us are navigating a mix of sun, stress, screens, and… not enough water. The good news? The best skincare treatments in Dubai are easy to find, as the city is packed with clinics and treatments that actually work – no matter whatever your skin type or concern.

With skin being the body’s largest organ, it deserves the same care we give everything else we rely on daily. And it’s not about what others see. How we feel in our skin can shape confidence in a way that goes deeper than any serum. From advanced lasers to viral salmon DNA boosters, here’s your guide to the best skincare treatments in Dubai right now.

Salmon DNA (PDRN) Boost: The next-gen glow-up treatment

If you’ve scrolled through your feed lately, you’ve probably seen buzz about salmon DNA, or PDRN skin shots. This isn’t just another trend; it actually taps into bioactive molecules that help your skin repair itself. Made up of polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), these injectables don’t just mask fine lines or dullness; they work beneath the surface, encouraging skin cells to regenerate collagen while improving elasticity and hydration. The result? Skin that feels healthier, smoother, and more plumped, layer by layer. And while it might be trending on Instagram, this one is less about hype and more about healing, glow, and helping your skin feel its best. You’ll find this treatment done best at Orskin Aesthetics Clinic.

Clinic: Orskin Aesthetics Clinic

Location: Villa 4, 285D Al Wasl Road, Al Bada’a, Dubai

Contact: (04) 345 5520 | (04) 345 5520 | @orskinaesthetics

Juvederm Volux: Face art with HA fillers to restore volume and balance

While opinions on fillers vary, treatments like Juvederm Volux aren’t about necessity, but personal preference. It’s less about altering one’s look and more about enhancing natural features. Juvederm Volux is a go-to for those looking to subtly sculpt the jawline or chin without going overboard. Some might want a bit more definition or structure, and Volux, made with hyaluronic acid, is designed to do exactly that. It’s firm enough to create natural-looking contour but soft enough to blend in smoothly with your own features. Think gentle lift, sharper angles, and better facial balance, all without surgery.

Results are immediate, with minor swelling or bruising lasting just a few days, and the effects can stick around for up to one year. The treatment focuses on volume restoration for balancing your facial profile – also referred to as Face Art – using hyaluronic acid (HA)-based dermal fillers. But as with all injectables, the real difference comes down to the person holding the syringe. Dr Zara Yousufzai at Aesthetics International is known for taking a considered, honest approach, listening first, then tailoring a treatment plan that fits how you want to feel, not just what’s trending. Because when it comes to your face, it’s personal, and fillers should enhance, not change.

Clinic: Aesthetics International

Location: Intersection of Al Wasl Road and Al Thanya Road, Al Wasl Rd, Utamah Villa 1049c, Dubai

Contact: (0)4 384 5600 | @aesthetics.dubai

Venus Legacy: Non-invasive skin tightening and contouring

Venus Legacy uses multipolar radiofrequency and electromagnetic pulses to sculpt, tighten, and smooth – no needles, no downtime. It’s a warm, painless treatment that targets specific areas where fat lingers or skin feels less firm. The deep heat stimulates collagen, boosts circulation, and gently breaks down fat cells, helping you see gradual, natural-looking improvements in tone and contour. The tech maintains a steady therapeutic temperature, which means consistent results that last.

Often combined with Wonder Axon, this pairing can also tackle cellulite, especially in areas like the thighs or hips. Wonder Axon uses a triple-tech approach (neuromuscular stimulation, monopolar RF, and EMS) to boost microcirculation and lymphatic drainage. Together, they offer a powerful combo for firming, contouring, and reducing the appearance of dimples beneath the skin. SKIN 111 offers both treatments together, making it a go-to spot for visible, targeted results.

Clinic: SKIN 111

Location: Nakheel Mall, LG floor, next to Emirates Islamic Bank, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Contact: (0)4 554 2846 | @skin.111

PICO Genesis: Flawless skin

Facial blemishes and discolouration can be tough to hide, even with the best makeup. Traditional treatments often miss the mark, especially on darker skin tones. Enter PICO Genesis by Cutera, a game-changing laser that’s safe and effective for everyone.

Delivering ultra-fast pulses at one trillionth of a second, this laser breaks down pigmentation without heating or harming your skin’s surface. That means less irritation, minimal downtime, and a gentle boost to your skin’s natural collagen and elastin production. The result is a smoother, clearer, and more even complexion that glows from within.

If you’re looking for a real solution to stubborn spots and uneven tone, PICO Genesis is one of the best options out there. For those in Dubai, Biolite Clinic offers expert treatments with this advanced technology.

Clinic: Biolite Clinic

Location: 57 Al Thanya St, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai

Contact: (0)4 346 6641 | @bioliteuae

