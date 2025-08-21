Sponsored: An inviting space offering international dishes, plant-based options, freshly brewed specialty coffee, and a kids’ menu

Whether you’re starting your day with breakfast, enjoying a quiet family meal, or taking a break from work, it’s the perfect calm spot to pause. The café also features a small retail corner with thoughtfully selected organic essentials and gourmet items for everyday living, making every visit a little more special.

New Foodie Fridays

Introducing the brand new Friday night feast. At Café 302, every dish is carefully crafted using locally sourced ingredients to ensure maximum freshness and quality. Guests can indulge in a variety of plant-based desserts alongside a selection of signature Café 302 favourites, all served with complimentary soft beverages. With vegan-friendly creations included, there is something delicious for everyone to enjoy.

Times: Fridays, 7:00pm to 10:00pm

Cost: Dhs129 per person

Contact: 02 610 6688

Café 302 has much more to offer beyond Friday nights. Take a look at some of the café’s other delicious options:

Breakfast

Choose from four breakfast styles, served daily:

Full English

Lifestyle

Local

Vegan Sunshine

Times: 10:30am to 1pm

Cost: Dhs85

Healthy & inclusive options

Café 302 offers Keto, vegan, and gluten-free options across breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Times: Daily, 10:30am to 10pm

Cost: Varies by dish

Award winning business lunch

Enjoy a starter, main course, and drink for a complete Café 302 experience. Highly commended in the Whatson Awards 2025 business lunch category.

Times: Daily, 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Dhs99

Specialty coffee & drinks

Try the Kyoto-style coffee, brewed over 10 to 12 hours for a smooth, rich taste. A variety of specialty coffee and fresh beverages are available for dine-in or takeaway.

Times: Daily, 10:30am to 10pm

Cost: Varies by drink

Work. Sip. Repeat

Perfect for a workday escape, enjoy:

Pocket menu with beverage

Dessert and beverage

Pizza & salad or soup

Times: Daily, 12pm to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs40

Cozy spot to work or relax

With a calm atmosphere and a small retail corner stocked with organic essentials and gourmet items, Café 302 is perfect for working, catching up with friends, or enjoying a family meal.

Location: 302 Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Otaiba St, Al Danah, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 6am to 11pm

Contact: Reserve your table by calling 02 610 6688

Images: Supplied