Got traffic fines in Dubai that you think was unfair? Whether it’s for speeding, sudden swerving, lane violations, or even using your phone while driving, you can dispute it

The process is handled through Dubai Public Prosecution, and if you’ve got the evidence to prove your case, you could get your traffic fines in Dubai reduced or even cancelled.

Here’s how it works.

Who can dispute a fine

Any driver who has received a fine from Dubai Police can submit a request to contest it. This applies whether you’re a UAE resident or a visitor driving in Dubai.

If you’re not the vehicle owner, you’ll need a power of attorney to file the request on their behalf.

What documents do you need

Before you start, make sure you have these documents ready:

Emirates ID (or passport if you’re a visitor)

Driving licence and vehicle licence

Details of the fine (fine number, date, and violation notice)

Any supporting evidence (like dashcam footage, photos, or other proof)

Power of attorney (if someone else is applying for you)

Tip: Authorities encourage drivers to use dashcam footage as clear proof if they want to contest a fine.

How to dispute a traffic fine in Dubai

The process is done online through the Dubai Public Prosecution website (www.dxbpp.gov.ae). Here’s the step by step:

Go to the website homepage and select “Request to Object a Traffic Fine.” Enter your personal details – name, nationality, date of birth, and email. Provide your vehicle and licence details. Enter the fine number and violation date. Add your address and UAE mobile number (linked to your Emirates ID). Explain why you’re disputing the fine. Important: The explanation must be written in Arabic. If you don’t speak Arabic, you’ll need a translator or lawyer to help. Upload all required documents and evidence. Confirm that: You haven’t already disputed this fine elsewhere.

The fine hasn’t been paid yet.

All your details are correct.

What happens next

Once submitted, Dubai’s Traffic Prosecution team reviews your application and supporting documents. You’ll receive a decision within 10 working days:

If your objection is accepted, you’ll be called to attend Traffic Court.

If rejected, the fine will remain in place and you’ll need to pay it.

In summary

Yes, you can dispute traffic fines in Dubai but only if you have solid proof to back up your case. Make sure your documents are complete, your explanation is in Arabic, and you submit everything online through Dubai Public Prosecution.

If successful, you could save yourself from paying a fine you didn’t deserve.