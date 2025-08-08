Love all styles of music? You’ll love this symphonic fusion of rock, pop, and electronic hits by MAD MOZART in Dubai

Musical preferences are always a personal choice, but if you find that your playlist has a mix of classical, rock, pop, jazz and beyond, MAD MOZART is performing in Dubai, and it’s a show you don’t want to miss.

The performance will take place at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Wednesday, October 3, and tickets are already on sale.

The exhilarating orchestral-theatrical show reinvents the live concert experience. You will be forgiven for thinking you will be enchanted by Mozart’s Sonata No 11 and Requiem. However, you will get a high-octane orchestral symphony that fuses classical instruments with modern rock, pop, and electronic hits.

Expect blistering violins, crazy drums, and an energy so intense, you’ll be hooked from the first note. And the group takes things even further by pulling out some cool, swanky dance moves while serenading the audience with their music.

Watch the video below to see what we mean:

What are some hits you can expect to hear?

You will be entertained by a plethora of the world’s biggest hits from The Prodigy, AC/DC, the Beatles, and Nirvana to Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish, and even Ludovico Einaudi.

Need another reason for you not to skip this performance?

MAD MOZART has sold out concerts across Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Europe.

Prices start from just Dhs190 per person and can be purchased here.

Do note, children under six are not permitted to enter, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit artforall.ae

The details

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah

Performance date/time: Wednesday, October 3, 9pm. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

Contact: (056) 611 2719

artforall.ae

Images: Mad Mozart Instagram