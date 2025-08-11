Sponsored: Enjoy up to 50% off on curated gifts, collectibles and educational items until August 28

Looking to score something inspiring this summer? Sharjah Art Shop has just extended its Summer Sale until 28 August 2025, giving you extra time to grab art-inspired finds at up to 50% off.

Whether you’re a casual browser or a passionate collector, the shelves are stacked with thoughtfully selected items, including limited-edition prints, statement caps, notebooks, journals, music-themed gifts, locally made objects, and unique homeware. There’s also a wide range of art tools and stationery, making it a go-to spot for creatives and students alike.

Sharjah Art Shop’s physical locations are worth a visit, too. You’ll find one located in Al Mureijah Square, a charming heritage district. The other is inside The Flying Saucer, an architectural landmark that has been beautifully restored and is now a vibrant cultural destination. Come by, explore and take a unique piece of Sharjah home with you.

Prefer to scroll instead of stroll? The entire selection is available online at shop.sharjahart.org, so you can shop the sale from wherever you are in the UAE, or even internationally.

Whether you’re after a culturally rich gift, a collectible items, or a locally made products, this is a summer sale that speaks to the heart of creativity.

Sharjah Art Shop Summer Sale

Location: Al Mureijah Square & The Flying Saucer, Sharjah

When: Until August 28, 2025