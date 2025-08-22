Sponsored: BohoX has an all-day breakfast, now with a Turkish-Korean twist

BohoX, your go‑to spot for laid‑back all‑day breakfast, has just gotten more exciting. Normally known for eggs‑any‑time‑of‑day classics, they’ve teamed up with AI Chef Aiman for a new collaboration, bringing two brand‑new mains to the table. Think familiar comfort meets something subtly unexpected, and if you love the cozy charm of BohoX, these new dishes are worth a visit.

The new dishes

The two new additions, Korean-Turkish Chicken with bulgur and Korean-Middle Eastern Lamb Shank with freekeh rice, bring together bold flavours, gentle spices, and familiar comfort. They slot right in with Bohox staples like brisket Benedict, breakfast bowls, and that signature French toast, served daily from 9am to 5pm.

The vibe at BohoX

Right on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Bohox brings easy, tropical vibes straight to Downtown Dubai. Think leafy interiors, woven rattan accents, hanging greenery, and an open-air terrace that’s all about relaxed café culture with a stylish edge. Two bright, airy floors plus a terrace that balances calm with a touch of city buzz. The menu focuses on locally sourced ingredients, international flavours, ethically roasted coffee, and all-day breakfast served until 5pm. Whether you’re here to work solo, catch up with friends, or grab a meal on the go, Bohox fits the bill any time of day. Plus, it’s pet-friendly, making it a welcoming spot for everyone.

The details

Location: 55 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: All‑day breakfast from 9 am to 5 pm, open until 1am

Contact: (05)2 103 2646 | @thebohox | boho-x.com