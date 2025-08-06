Dubai Fashion Week is back from September 1 to 6 with its biggest Spring Summer edition yet

Fashion week is back and Dubai is first on the runway. Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) returns from September 1 to 6 for its Spring/Summer 2026 edition, once again opening the global fashion calendar ahead of New York, London, Milan and Paris. With over 30 designers and new countries on the runway, Dubai is making its mark on the global fashion map.

Hosted at Dubai Design District (d3), this year’s event is bigger, bolder and more global than ever. The official fashion week of the city is back with more than 30 designers from the UAE, France, India, Italy, Lebanon, Libya, the UK and, for the first time, Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands.

According to d3’s Senior Vice President Khadija Al Bastaki, this season is a celebration of how far the industry has come.

“As d3 celebrates over a decade of nurturing design excellence, this new and expanded edition of Dubai Fashion Week shows how we have grown together,” Al Bastaki said.

From the textured drama of couture to the edge and energy of ready-to-wear, the Spring/Summer edition is shaping up to be a love letter to both heritage and the future. Newcomers include Maison Novague from Germany, Chic & Holland from the Netherlands and XD Xenia from Croatia, each bringing fresh narratives and cultural aesthetics to the catwalk.

The couture lineup features designers from the UAE, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Nicaragua, Germany, and the Netherlands. The ready-to-wear schedule includes brands from France, the UK, Iraq, Turkey, and Canada. The UAE-based designers on the lineup include Linen Obsession, Otte, Benang Jarum, Nada Puspita, That Concept, Buttonscarves, FLTRD, Dima Ayad, Lili Blanc, Mrs. Keepa, Lama Jouni and BLSSD.

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, Arab Fashion Council, said this season’s lineup is stronger than ever, with new countries making their debut on the runway, an upgraded Buyers Programme, and impactful conversations through Threads Talks.

“This season represents a powerful evolution of our platform. We’re not just showcasing collections – we’re building a creative economy rooted in diversity, design diplomacy, and long-term commercial impact. DFW SS26 is a bold statement of where fashion is going, and the world is watching,” Aqra said.

Dubai Fashion Week’s roster brings together homegrown heroes and international heavyweights. Michael Cinco is the Dubai-based couturier whose gowns have graced the likes of Beyoncé and Aishwarya Rai. Dima Ayad has earned her name with inclusive fashion that fits and flatters every body. Mrs. Keepa, known for her sculptural silhouettes, is where bold design meets Parisian edge, and Lama Jouni’s minimalist pieces cater to the cool and understated.

Les Benjamins has become a streetwear staple with a cult following in the city, while BLSSD blends fashion with purpose through its socially conscious collections. Heba Jasmi’s occasionwear is already popular among UAE fashion lovers, and Rizman Ruzaini’s intricate couture has made him one to watch beyond his native Malaysia.

These familiar names are joined by global talent bringing fresh ideas to the runway. Tara Babylon’s work, rooted in sustainability and craft, is loud, proud and impossible to ignore. First-time DFW designers like Maison Novague, Chic & Holland and XD Xenia are tapping into cultural storytelling with a distinctly modern twist.

“With a rich legacy of influencing the regional landscape, DFW is actively championing sustainability, innovation, and diversity in the global design narrative, cementing Dubai’s position as the destination of choice for fashion and creative talent from around the world,” Al Bastaki said.

With so many new names joining the fold and regional favourites leading the charge, DFW is proving that Dubai isn’t borrowing from the fashion capitals. It’s becoming one.

Images: Dubai Fashion Week