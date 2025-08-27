Talea Tower is part of the new wave of green communities in Dubai, designed for nature-first living

Have you heard about the Forest District launching in Dubai Maritime City? BEYOND Developments is opening the door to a future-focused community that’s all about bringing nature into urban life. Their first move? Talea Tower, a residential building wrapped in greenery and designed to connect you with the outdoors, right by the water, without giving up city life – and part of the growing demand for green communities in Dubai.

A new approach to city living

Talea Tower is the first home in Dubai’s first-ever forest district by the sea. With 354 apartments, from one to three bedrooms plus a handful of penthouses, it brings nature front and centre. Think vertical gardens, flowing architectural lines, and huge windows that frame views of trees, the sea, and the city beyond.

Green spaces as part of your home

Amenities are built around the forest idea. Picture swimming pools shaded by trees, fitness areas tucked in greenery, elevated walkways among the treetops, and quiet outdoor lounges designed to unwind. Kids get their own nature-inspired play zones, and a dedicated pedestrian path links everything together.

Where the city ends and the forest begins

The Forest District is tucked into Dubai Maritime City, a man-made peninsula between Port Rashid and the Dubai Drydocks. It’s well connected, with quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the airport, and the sea. Set in Dubai Maritime City, the Forest District gives you the best of both worlds; close to the city, surrounded by nature.

The bigger picture

This isn’t just about a single tower. BEYOND Developments plans more buildings and spaces within the forest district, all designed to fit Dubai’s vision for sustainable, people-friendly growth. The project aligns with big initiatives like Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.

Image: The Forest District by Beyond website