From tourists to daily commuters, taxi ridership has jumped sharply compared to last year

Are you always hailing a cab to take you around the city? Well, you’re not the only one, Dubai taxis are getting more and more popular in recent years and in the first half of 2025, the total number of taxi trips was 59.5 million, which has grown from 55.7 million in 2024.

The sector in general has grown 7% in the first half of 2025 compared to this time last year. The number of passengers has also gone up with 103.5 million in 2025, a rise from 97 million last year.

Hala in particular has seen steady growth, the companies market share has increased from 40.3% last year, to 41.3%.

Don’t worry though, you shouldn’t be waiting any longer for a Hala taxi, service efficiency has improved and the number of taxis on the road has also increased. This year there are nearly 14,000 taxi drivers on the Dubai roads, which has gone up a whopping thousand since last year.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The comparative figures for H1 2025 underscore the emirate’s economic vibrancy, which has cemented its position as a global destination for investment and tourism.”

Shakri concluded: “Service efficiency likewise improved: in H1 2024, approximately 70% of Hala Taxi trips recorded an estimated vehicle arrival time of under four minutes; in H1 2025, about 74% of trips were under 3.5 minutes.”

What is a Hala Taxi?

Hala is a greeting in Arabic that can mean ‘hello’ or ‘welcome’ so it’s a fitting name to have for taxis in Dubai. They were founded in 2019 as a collaboration between Careem and RTA (Roads and Transport Authority).

You can easily book your ride through the Careem App and there is real-time tracking so you can see exactly where your taxi is and when it’s on the way to you. There are also other options to make sure you get exactly what you want such as Hala Max which is for up to six people, Hala EV which is an electric ride for up to four people and Hala Kids that is an affordable ride with a child seat.

There are lots of options to suit everyone.

Why do Dubai taxis have different colour roofs?

If you’ve hopped in a Hala taxi in Dubai, you’ll notice a sand cream colour on the body of the car, with a different colour on the roof. If you’ve ever wondered what it meant, essentially, the different roofs represent different parent companies of taxis in Dubai. Taxis with a red roof, you’ll see them if you’re getting one from DXB Airport, are Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) who have approximately 9,500 taxis on the roads of Dubai. Find all the information here.

Image: Dubai Media Office