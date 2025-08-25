Dubai’s weather gave residents a rare treat this morning with cooler air and lower humidity – a refreshing change as the city heads into a new week and kids return to school

As students return to classrooms after the summer break, Dubai’s weather has been kinder than usual, with fair to partly cloudy skies and even a hint of that long-missed winter feeling. While temperatures are still expected to reach highs of 38°C in Dubai and 43°C in Abu Dhabi, the early morning offered a brief break from the sticky heat that has defined recent weeks.

A cool start for back-to-school Monday

This morning gave Dubai residents a rare tease of the upcoming winter season, with noticeably lower humidity in the air. For many, stepping outside felt refreshing, something we haven’t experienced in quite some time. The timing couldn’t be better, as students across the UAE head back to school after two months of summer holidays.

How hot will it get today?

Don’t be fooled by the cooler morning; the heat is still here. Temperatures on Monday, August 25, are expected to range between 30°C and 43°C across the UAE.

Dubai weather: High of 38°C

Abu Dhabi weather: High of 43°C

Yesterday, the country’s hottest spot was Al Jazeera BG in Al Dhafra, where the temperature soared to 47.5°C at 3.15pm.

Humidity update

Humidity levels will range between 20% and 80% today. While the morning felt comfortable, conditions are expected to turn sticky again at night and remain that way until Tuesday morning, particularly along coastal areas.

Wind and sea conditions

Winds will be light to moderate, moving from the southwest to northwest at 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/hour during the day.

Both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain calm, with only slight waves.

Want to keep that winter feeling?

While the city continues to bake for a few more weeks, we’ve rounded up the coldest spots in the UAE where you can escape the heat and enjoy a refreshing break.

Coolest mountain mornings

Al Heben Mountain, Fujairah: Mornings can drop to 21.4°C.

Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah: Early temperatures sit around 23°C.

Mebreh Mountain, Fujairah: Mornings average about 24°C.

Easy-to-reach escapes

Al Suhub Rest Area, Khor Fakkan: Temperatures dip between 18°C and 23°C

Farfar Mountain, Fujairah: Mornings here can feel as crisp as winter.

Image: What’s On Archive