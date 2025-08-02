When the sun is out, it’s time to chill out, discover the coolest spots and icy adventures that will keep you refreshed

August is melting, but your plans don’t have to. Whether you’re solo-chilling or entertaining the fam, we’ve found Dubai’s coolest ways to beat the heat. From arctic adventures and sub-zero sips to wellness with a serious chill, these are the must-do icy escapes worth adding to your summer bucket list.

Ice & Snow Activities

Ice Skating at Dubai Ice Rink

Glide, spin, or stumble your way across the Olympic-sized Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall. A classic escape from the blazing sun, it’s a cool hangout, whether you’re trying skating for the first time or perfecting your pirouette. Great for families, couples, or just a solo zen glide. Pro tip: head there during the week for a cheaper ticket and smaller crowd.

Location: Dubai Mall

Times: Daily, 10am to 12am

Cost: Dhs90 (Mon–Thurs), Dhs110 (Fri–Sun)

Contact: 800 382246255

Ski Dubai

Skiing in the desert? Of course, this is Dubai after all. Step into a sub-zero snow park at Ski Dubai, complete with ski slopes, toboggan runs, chairlifts and penguins. With constant temperatures below freezing, this massive indoor ski resort is an all-day family adventure. Warm jackets are provided and snowball fights are optional.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Times: Mon–Fri, 10am to 12am; Sat–Sun, 9am to 12am

Cost: Slope access from Dhs240, Snow Park from Dhs275

Contact: 04 409 4000

Food & Beverage

Dinner with Penguins at Ski Dubai

Fancy dinner with a tuxedoed guest? This one-of-a-kind experience includes a meet-and-greet with Ski Dubai’s adorable penguins, a photo opportunity, and a full-course dinner. Think soup, mains, dessert and drinks, all served in a frosty setting. You’ll also get retail discounts and 20% off Snow Park tickets. It’s quirky, cool, and definitely unforgettable.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Times: Daily from 7pm

Cost: Dhs349 per person

Contact: 04 409 4000

Chillout Ice Lounge

Wrap up and chill out, literally – at the Middle East’s first ice lounge. Set at a nippy -6°C, everything from the seats to the sculptures is made of ice. Sip hot drinks or nibble on sandwiches and desserts in this frozen wonderland. Whether it’s your first time or you’re coming back for the ‘gram, it’s an absolute cool-down must.

Location: Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Cost: Adult Pass Dhs70, Child Pass Dhs35 (UAE resident offers available)

Contact: 04 341 8121

Coffee in an Ice Block

Coffee with a chill factor? The Pods on Bluewaters Island is serving coffee inside a giant crystal-clear ice cube—and TikTok can’t get enough. It’s theatrical, luxe, and totally Dubai. Whether you opt for the regular brew or go all-in with the special blend, the experience is as Instagrammable as it is refreshing. Pro tip: film it before it melts.

Location: The Pods, Bluewaters Island

Times: Daily, 8am to 1am

Cost: Dhs125 (regular), Dhs150 (special)

Contact: 04 578 3000

Wellness

Cryotherapy at CRYO

Cool down with not one, not two, but three icy treatments at CRYO. Go full-body with a 3-minute whole body cryotherapy session, where sub-zero temps boost recovery, energy and metabolism. Got a sore spot? Localized cryo targets specific muscles or joints for instant relief. Want that snatched, de-puffed glow? The cryo facial is your frozen ticket to radiant skin. Three ways to chill, one seriously cool wellness destination.

It’s the ultimate cold therapy destination for wellness warriors. Short, sharp and seriously cool.

Location: Level 1, Dubai Hills Mall

Times: Daily, 8am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs399 per treatment

Contact: 050 671 7224

Euphorium Ice Bath

Dubai’s first 24/7 self-service drive-through ice bath is making waves. Loved by athletes, early-rising entrepreneurs, and wellness seekers alike, Euphorium’s icy tubs help with recovery, sleep, energy, and focus. No bookings, just roll in and chill out whenever you need a reset.

Location: Euphorium, P2, Al Sufouh Suites, Al Noor Street, Al Sufouh 1

Times: Open 24/7

Cost: From Dhs50

Contact: 055 902 1829

