Dubai’s latest island combines luxury living with lush, low-rise design

Move over Palm Jumeirah, Dubai has just unveiled its latest man‑made marvel: Naïa Island Dubai. Designed by Shamal Holding and located just off the Jumeirah coastline, this sleek, low‑rise new isle promises to set a new gold standard in ultra‑lux lifestyle.

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Dubai’s New Jewel of Hospitality pic.twitter.com/y9znpkjWei — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 6, 2025

At the heart of Naïa is the Middle East’s first Cheval Blanc maison, which is a stunning cluster of suites and private villas styled in the brand’s signature serene yet emotional luxury. Beachfront residences and private estate plots offer rare access, each with its own private stretch of sand and sweeping sea views.

What’s different this time?

Unlike Dubai’s earlier islands, which became high‑rise resort hubs, Naïa is intentionally low and leafy. Carefully sculpted around green corridors and coastal terrain, the masterplan ensures unobstructed views of the city skyline from every vantage point. Stylish and sustainable, the whole development prioritises nature, design integration, and refined living.

With seamless road access to Dubai’s main arteries, you’ll feel connected, but the design also delivers a sense of calm escape. Expect amenities such as fine‑dining venues, spa and wellness spaces, private marina access, and curated open gardens.

“This marks a defining chapter in our vision to create meaningful experiences, and an exciting step forward for Shamal as we continue to curate pioneering firsts that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for exceptional, world-class living,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding,

Timeline and what’s next

Although construction is underway, the exact completion date is unknowns but What’s On understands that it is expected to be completed by 2029. The rollout is planned in phases, combining design innovation with green spaces and coastal flow.

Why it matters

Dubai is world‑renowned for its man‑made islands, but Naïa Island takes things further. It’s not just a statement in engineering; it’s a statement in lifestyle. An opportunity to live at the junction of nature and prestige, all within Dubai itself.

Dubai’s history of building islands is almost as iconic as its skyline. It all started with Palm Jumeirah, the world-famous palm tree-shaped island that opened in the early 2000s and is now home to luxury hotels like Atlantis The Royal and Waldorf Astoria. Following that came The World Islands, a collection of man-made isles shaped like a world map, though only a few have been developed to date. Then there’s Bluewaters Island, and most recently, Dubai Islands (formerly Deira Islands) is in development as the next frontier of coastal luxury.

If you’ve ever wondered what the next generation of luxury living in Dubai looks like, Naïa Island is worth watching. It redefines how the city expands its coastline, privileging design over density, and serenity over spectacle. For those who want more than just a skyline view, this might be the next address of choice.

Image: Dubai Media Office