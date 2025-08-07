With the UAE’s Etihad Rail network preparing for launch, communities near key stations are seeing a spike in buyer interest and price growth

Set to welcome passengers by 2026, the much-anticipated Etihad Rail railway project isn’t just transforming how we travel, it’s also reshaping the real estate landscape across the country.

With confirmed stations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah and beyond, investor eyes are now firmly fixed on neighbourhoods near the future line. And the numbers are already seem to be moving.

So, if you’re thinking of moving (or investing) near the stations, now might be the time to decide: rent or buy?

Property prices are picking up speed

According to data from real estate agency Betterhomes, homes near Etihad Rail have seen values climb by an average of 13% over the past nine months. Dubai Festival City led with an 18% surge, while Dubai South and Dubai Investments Park followed closely at 17%. Forecasts from both Betterhomes and Huspy suggest prices in these areas could rise by up to 25% over the next few years, particularly as infrastructure nears completion.

Rentals are quietly climbing too

Rentals are rising, not as fast as sale prices, but the increase is still noticeable. Betterhomes reported a 23% rental increase in Dubai Festival City and a 10% bump in Dubai South, with an overall rental uptick of around 9% near Etihad Rail stations. Projections from Huspy’s real estate analysts estimate rental values could increase by 10 to 15% over the next 12 to 24 months.

What’s fueling the spike?

Demand and access. Once complete, Etihad Rail will connect 11 cities across all seven emirates, with passenger services expected to launch in 2026 and carry up to 36.5 million passengers a year by 2030, according to official projections. Property experts, are already comparing the impact to Dubai Metro’s Red Line, where values rose between 15 to 25% for homes within walking distance. A similar lift is expected here, and investors are already positioning early to catch the curve.

So… rent or buy?

If you’re playing the long game, buying near Etihad Rail could be a solid move. For flexibility, renting still puts you in prime position. Either way, living near the tracks might just put you ahead of them.

Image: Archive