The bus routes in Dubai are now taking you further, faster

The public transport in Dubai is getting an upgrade again and Dubai’s Roads and Transport authority (RTA) has announced five brand new bus routes along with the upgrade of nine existing ones. This initiative is helping to make Dubai more connected and accessible by public transport as a city.

Recently it was announced that Dubai’s population hit four million, that’s a lot of people to get around the city. According to Gulf News, the following are the bus routes being added to Dubai’s network.

New bus routes in Dubai