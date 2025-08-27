Five new bus routes, nine upgraded coming to Dubai this week
The bus routes in Dubai are now taking you further, faster
The public transport in Dubai is getting an upgrade again and Dubai’s Roads and Transport authority (RTA) has announced five brand new bus routes along with the upgrade of nine existing ones. This initiative is helping to make Dubai more connected and accessible by public transport as a city.
Recently it was announced that Dubai’s population hit four million, that’s a lot of people to get around the city. According to Gulf News, the following are the bus routes being added to Dubai’s network.
New bus routes in Dubai
Route 31: Dubai Outsource City — Dubai Silicon Oasis. This will run at 20 minute intervals at peak hours
Routes 62A and 62B – The older route, Route 62 has now been split Route 62A will operate between Al Qusais Industrial Area and Al Qusais Metro Station. Meanwhile, Route 62B will run between Al Qusais Metro Station and Ras Al Khor — Samari Residences, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours.
Route F26A: Onpassive Bus Station — Al Quoz Industrial Area 4. This new route will provide transport to passengers within Al Quoz Industrial Area, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours.
Route X91: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station — Jebel Ali Bus Station. This service will operate as an express route, running between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station. The route is similar to the existing Route 91 but will not stop at Business Bay Metro Station.
The upgraded bus routes in Dubai
Route 7: Converted into a two-directional service between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station.
Route 91: Shortened to run between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station.
Route F62: Converted into a two-directional service between Emirates Metro Station and Nad Al Hamar.
Route 77: Converted into a two-directional service between Baniyas Square Metro Station and Al Garhoud.
Route X25: Shortened to run between Al Karama Bus Station and Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Route 50: Will no longer serve Dubai Outsource City; adjustments in International City to follow in Phase Two.
Route 21A: Shortened to operate between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.
Route 21B: Shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Al Quoz Bus Station.
Route J01: Revised routing within Jumeirah Village Circle.