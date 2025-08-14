To celebrate International Dog Day in Dubai, Deliveroo is hosting a competition giving away Deliveroo credits to those who have named their pups after a food item.

Let’s be honest, every day is International Dog Day, but the official date is on August 26. To celebrate, Deliveroo is hosting a cute competition where pup owners can receive Deliveroo credit if their four-legged friend is named after something that belongs on the menu.

Called Roo Foodie Dogs, the competition is essentially a nationwide celebration of pups named after food.

Have a golden retriever named Sir Waffles? A chihuahua you call Nugget? Or a Border Collie who comes when you call Pepper? This is for you.

All you have to do is upload one photo with your dog’s name to roofoodiedogs.com

And as a treat…

The first 500 entries will receive Dhs100 in Deliveroo food credit, which they can spend at the pet stores on the app.

You can purchase anything you or your furry friend needs, from food to treats, toys, fancy shampoo, and more.

And all you have to do is upload one photo (and we’re sure you have thousands of them in your photo gallery), add your pup’s name, and you will be treated to Dhs100 in Deliveroo credit. It’s that simple.

The competition runs from August 18 to 29, 2025.

For the main prize, the cutest pic of them all will walk away with tails wagging with a grand prize of Dhs1,000 in Deliveroo credits. Yet another opportunity to stock up on all the treats your furry family member deserves.

The winner will be revealed on the first week of September on Deliveroo’s social channels. Stay tuned to @deliveroo_ae

PS. Even if you don’t have a dog named after a foodie treat, you can still enjoy a scroll session, but be prepared to ‘aww’ for several minutes on end.

Deliveroo is a British multinational online food delivery company and Roo Foodie Dogs is part of Deliveroo’s mission to create meaningful, feel-good moments for the communities it serves. We can get behind this, Deliveroo.

@deliveroo_ae

Images: Unsplash