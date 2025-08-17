Step up your nail game with the most glam salons in Dubai

When it comes to nails, Dubai doesn’t do basic. From plush VIP rooms to bespoke nail art paired with gourmet drinks, these salons redefine pampering with a serious luxe twist. Whether you want classic elegance or eye-catching designs, these boujee spots guarantee a mani-pedi experience that’s as indulgent as it is Instagram-worthy. Ready to treat yourself? Here are the top nail salons in Dubai where glam meets expertise.

Zieda Beauty Lounge

Where pampering meets polish perfection.

If your DIY mani attempts just aren’t cutting it anymore, Zieda Beauty Lounge is here to rescue your hands and feet in true boujee fashion. This high end salon in Jumeirah 1 is a sanctuary for nail lovers, offering a full suite of premium treatments from flawless French tips to bold acrylics in every shade imaginable. Whether you’re opting for gel extensions, a spa pedicure, or going all out with polygel, their expert technicians use only top-quality products to leave you looking and feeling polished.

VIP rooms and in-salon entertainment add to the luxe experience, and if you’re in the mood to truly unwind, you can even order light snacks, premium teas, or freshly brewed coffee while you get pampered. Sit back, relax, and let your nails do the talking.

Location: Zieda Beauty Lounge, Villa 7, Jumeirah Beach Rd., Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (054) 247 0730, reception@ziedabeautylounge.com

@ziedabeauty.lounge

We Nails

Where bold nails meet serious Instagram energy.

We Nails in JBR is a glam hotspot known for its standout nail art, from chic French tips to custom designs in every shade. The ultra-aesthetic salon features neon lights, statement nail chairs, and even a floral photo wall with a bed for the perfect post-mani snap. Blow-dries, lashes, and massages are also on offer if you’re after a full pamper day.

Location: We Nails, Trident Grand Residence, JBR, Dubai

Times: Daily, 10am to 9pm

Contact: (04) 452 8226

@wenailsdubai

Brilliance Beauty Center

Where expert technique meets five-star pampering.

At Brilliance Beauty Center in Dubai Marina, the mani-pedi game is next level. Whether you’re after a clean, natural look or bold nail art, their team of master and expert-level technicians ensures every detail is flawless, with pricing that reflects their skill tier. Expect top-tier products, a chic, calming space, and those extra luxuries that make all the difference.

Daily coffee, tea, and chocolate are always on hand, and during festive seasons, they even serve wine, because every great manicure deserves a toast. While nails are the star, you’ll also find lash, hair, and body treatments on the menu if you’re in the mood for more.

Location: Brilliance Beauty Center, 52|42 EMAAR Towers, Dubai Marina

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (055) 518 8070, office@brilliance.ae

@brilliance.ae

Nailology Nail Spa

Where glam nails meet signature sips.

Nailology isn’t your average nail bar, it’s an indulgent nail spa where luxury meets fun. Sip on signature mocktails or cocktails while your hands and feet get the royal treatment. Their standout “Gold Goddess” mani-pedi includes an amber-infused scrub, mask, argan oil massage, and a golden eye or lip patch, paired with a drink that’s fit for a queen.

Perfect for pre-brunch glam or an after-work wind-down, Nailology is all about pampering from tip to toe, in serious style.

Location: Nailology, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Times: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Contact: (04) 426 1020, nailology@atlantisdubai.com

@nailologydubai

