Hatta is a popular little getaway from the city, and its newest attraction, the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls is a new development that changed the space beyond recognition. And there’s more to come…

Seeking a dose of calm away from the bustling city? Hop in a car with loved ones and head to Hatta, to check out the mountainous region’s newest attraction: Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls.

It opened last year but was a vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced back in 2021. Over the years, it was gradually taking shape before opening in December 2024, days before the new year. But work is still ongoing, with new elements being added.

Here’s what’s currently open at Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls in Dubai

Since it opened, the key feature of the Hatta Sustainable Waterfall is, of course, the waterfall. It was unveiled by Brand Dubai and features a beautiful mural of the founding fathers of the UAE. It is said to be the world’s largest mosaic artwork, spanning 2,198.7 square metres and 1.2 million pieces of natural marble. It recreates a historical photograph of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

How is the waterfall sustainable? Well, the project uses the slope of the upper dam (Al Ghabra dam), thus creating a natural waterfall. The water in the attraction is collected, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam, which makes it sustainable.

Once you’ve taken in the view of the mural from the bottom, you can climb to the top of the dam to admire the views of the landscaped area below and the mountain range in the back. There’s also a waterway below the dam for picture opportunities and a scenic boardwalk for visitors to enjoy leisurely strolls. You can even spot olive trees in the area that are close to 400 years old.

The space is also home to recreational spaces, including a children’s play area.

You can also visit at night, as the space is well-illuminated. If you’re driving, don’t worry about parking, as there is plenty.

If you are planning on visiting during peak summer, ensure you have a lot of sunscreen on and stay hydrated during your trip.

What’s next for the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project?

Under the directive of Sheikh Mohammed, the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project is now offering new investment and commercial opportunities aiming to empower local citizens, create job opportunities, and support sustainable economic and social development in the region.

Four retail spaces at Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls will be allocated to Emiratis residing in Hatta for free for a one-year period. This will provide the perfect platform for small businesses just starting out to establish themselves.

Besides this, the area will feature four restaurants and six food and beverage kiosks. The restaurants will offer up a span of cuisines, including Emirati, Arabic, Western, and traditional, while the local cafes will serve quick refreshing bites and sips. Besides this, visitors can also visit the souvenir and gift shop and even rent equipment.

According to Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, the move marks a ‘significant step in strengthening the local economy and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs.’

We can’t wait to see who will set up home here.

Images: Dubai Media Office